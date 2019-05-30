Garth Brooks tickets go on sale today. Here’s everything you need to know, Boise.

Sizzle reel: Country superstar Garth Brooks is coming to Boise Garth Brooks will perform at Albertsons Stadium this summer. The events — likely to set a new attendance record in the stadium at Boise State — will feature in-the-round staging. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Garth Brooks will perform at Albertsons Stadium this summer. The events — likely to set a new attendance record in the stadium at Boise State — will feature in-the-round staging.

Here we go again, cowboy.

Country star Garth Brooks is coming to Albertsons Stadium for two concerts this summer. If you weren’t able to buy tickets to the July 20 show, which sold out in less than hour, get ready for another chance.

A second Boise show has been added Friday, July 19. And tickets become available at 10 a.m. Mountain time today.

There are three official ways to get tickets, which are limited to eight per purchase.

▪ 1. Buy online at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. Starting at 9 a.m. — one hour before tickets go on sale — you’ll be able to join the online “waiting room.” This is strongly encouraged. Don’t slide in at 9:45 a.m. and expect to grab fantastic seats. If you don’t already have a Ticketmaster account, save time now by signing up at the “Insider Tips” page.

▪ 2. Call Ticketmaster Express at 1-877-654-2784. In fact, if you feel like the online purchasing process is taking too long, grab a phone and call that number simultaneously. Multitasking = winning!

▪ 3. Use the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device to buy tickets.

All seats are reserved and cost $94.95 total — that’s $74.58 plus $5.37 tax and $15 service charge. (If your tickets are priced higher than $94.95, double check that you’re not accidentally purchasing from a secondary seller.) There will be no tickets sold at the stadium, Taco Bell Arena box office or any other physical Ticketmaster outlets.

Brooks hasn’t performed in Boise since 1992, when he packed the BSU Pavilion (now called Taco Bell Arena and soon to be ExtraMile Arena). These will be the first major concerts ever at Albertsons Stadium, and likely will set a stadium attendance record.





And in case you hadn’t heard, yes, an exception will be made at the stadium so that beer can be sold at the concerts.

Here is the Albertsons Stadium seating map. You’ll also see the seating map during the online buying process.