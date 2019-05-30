Entertainment
Stumped on how to pregame for Garth Brooks? This country star is coming to Boise to tailgate
Sizzle reel: Country superstar Garth Brooks is coming to Boise
Wanting to know what to do ahead of the Garth Brooks shows at Albertsons Stadium? Want to get tailgating season started before Boise State’s first home game against Marshall?
Trisha Yearwood has you covered.
Yearwood, the award-winning country music star and namesake of the Food Network’s “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen,” is bringing a Trisha’s Tailgate event to Boise on July 20 from 3-6 p.m. as a lead-in to that night’s show. Yearwood and Brooks have been married since 2005.
Trisha’s Tailgates have preceded Brooks’ concerts in Arizona, Florida, Pittsburgh and at Notre Dame.
Tickets go on sale for the tailgate Friday; for $75, you get a ticket good for unlimited food and two drink tickets.
“You know I love to entertain and I can’t wait to bring Trisha’s Tailgate to Boise,” Yearwood said in a press release. “It’s the ultimate fan experience with all of my favorite things — good food, good drinks, good music and good company.”
Brooks, performing in Boise for the first time since 1992, will hold two shows at Albertsons Stadium. Initially, there was one show planned for July 20; tickets sold out in less than an hour. A second show was added May 23.
Tickets for Brooks’ July 19 show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Comments