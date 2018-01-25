Racist letter warns Idaho youth soccer coach to ‘be careful.’ Instead, he’s fighting back.

More Videos 2:17 Idaho soccer coach: 'We together are big enough to make a difference in our community' Pause 7:13 Leon Rice: 'We made 18 and our guys are kicking themselves' 12:22 QB Riley Smith's senior highlights 0:29 Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff 1:47 First Mexican bakery opens in Boise 1:59 Ada Metro SWAT fires on suspect Ramon Milanez in Kuna 3:00 Boise State's Bob Kustra on his achievements & regrets 1:22 Body camera captures Ramon Milanez chase 2:20 Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action 1:02 Boise State’s 3-point barrage Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Idaho Juniors FC President Jeromy Tarkon received a racist letter last weekend that used several slurs and told him to quit or "be careful." Instead, the soccer coach is speaking out against racism. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

