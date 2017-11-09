More Videos

  Boise Police Chief Bill Bones condemns racist, anti-Semitic vandalism at Anne Frank memorial

    "It's a cowardly act. It's a criminal act." Boise Police Chief Bill Bones said crimes like the defacing of tablets at Boise's Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial are rare but harmful.

"It's a cowardly act. It's a criminal act." Boise Police Chief Bill Bones said crimes like the defacing of tablets at Boise's Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial are rare but harmful. sberg@idahostatesman.com
"It's a cowardly act. It's a criminal act." Boise Police Chief Bill Bones said crimes like the defacing of tablets at Boise's Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial are rare but harmful. sberg@idahostatesman.com

Local

Swastika, racial slurs found spray-painted on Boise playground equipment

By Ruth Brown

rbrown@idahostatesman.com

November 09, 2017 11:24 AM

Crews worked Thursday morning to remove a swastika and racial slurs that were left behind by vandals at a Boise playground, according to Boise Police.

Black spray paint was used to draw the hateful vandalism on playground equipment at Mountain View Park.

The graffiti was found around 8:45 a.m. at the park, near Mountain View Elementary School, off of West Ustick Road. Crews continue to work to remove the graffiti.

Boise has seen other Nazi vandalism across the city this year as well. In July, a Middle Eastern restaurant was vandalized with a swastika and the word “rapeugees.”

In May, the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial was also vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti.

Boise Police spokeswoman Haley Williams said no arrests have been made but the vandalism is under investigation. After further investigation, police will determine whether the vandalism is a hate crime, she said.

Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews

