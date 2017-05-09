Boise’s Anne Frank Memorial defaced with racist, anti-Semitic messages

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding Pause 1:12 Take a tour of Boise Fire Station 8 1:41 Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador says "nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" 0:35 Flooding in Elmore County washes out roads, forces evacuations 3:13 Idaho lawsuit alleges Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church covered up sexual misconduct 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 0:31 Elmore County resident's video shows severe flooding in mountain town 0:18 Rep. Labrador at Lewiston town hall: "Nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" 1:58 "Following The Green" Boise foothills sheep release 9:42 Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin updates spring ball, talks schedule Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

"It emboldens us. It means our work is not done," the executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights told the Idaho Statesman. sberg@idahostatesman.com