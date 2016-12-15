4A All-Idaho football team: Only a select few can make the cut

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
DAVID AMES III, SKYLINE
Why he is Player of the Year: The 6-0, 180-pound senior running back totaled 1,116 rushing yards, 831 receiving yards and 22 TDs, including two kick returns for scores. Ames threw the game-winning two-point conversion to beat Bishop Kelly 50-49 in the 4A state title game.
Coach’s comment: “He is an impact player who can do it all. He can run, catch, block and even throw a pass to win a game,” Skyline’s Scott Berger said.
What others are saying: “We couldn’t cover him, tackle him, nor stop him from getting a drink of water. He did whatever he wanted,” Minico coach Tim Perrigot said.
COACH OF THE YEAR
SCOTT BERGER, SKYLINE
He led Skyline to its first title since ’92.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Bridger Taylor, Skyline
The Grizzlies became the first team to score 50 points against Bishop Kelly since 1999, and the 5-11, 205-pound senior played a key role, passing for 2,766 yards, 38 TDs and three interceptions this year.
RB: Jerred Monnier, Vallivue
Opposing defenses knew the 5-10, 160-pound senior was going to get the ball and still couldn’t stop him. The 4A SIC Offensive Player of the Year rushed for 1,559 yards and 18 TDs (7.4 ypc).
RB: Luke Burley, Bishop Kelly
A first-team all-4A SIC pick, the 5-10, 185-pound two-year starter helped the Knights advance to a fourth straight state championship with 1,024 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 194 carries.
WR: Kyle Pierce, Skyview
A first-team All-Idaho selection for the second year in a row, the 6-3, 185-pound senior set Skyview career receiving records for receptions (189), yards (2,566) and touchdowns (39).
WR: Luc Overton, Emmett
For the second year in a row, the 6-1, 190-pound senior lands on the All-Idaho first team. Overton, who owns an offer from Idaho State, had 56 receptions for 1,253 yards and 13 touchdowns.
WR: Vince Sengelmann, BK
The 6-3, 190-pound senior proved a deep threat for the state runner-up, catching 45 passes for 1,032 yards and 17 touchdowns — an average of 22.9 yards per catch.
OL: Daniel Cantrell, BK
The 6-1, 225-pound senior and team captain started every game at center for the Knights the past two seasons, helping the state runner-up average 39.6 points per game in 2016.
OL: Jens Blackman, Wood River
With the help of the 6-1, 225-pound senior center, the Wolverines earned District Four’s No. 1 seed and produced the most prolific passing numbers in program history, coach Kevin Stilling said.
OL: Dylan Kaasa, Skyline
First-team All-Idaho QB Bridger Taylor relied on the 6-3, 265-pound junior to protect his blind side as the Grizzlies won their first state title since 1992 by averaging 46.7 points per game.
OL: Pedro Galvan, Skyview
The Hawks averaged 38.5 points and 442 yards per game as the 6-0, 225-pound senior right tackle anchored an O-line that produced 3,846 passing yards and 1,463 yards on the ground.
OL: Noah Salgado, Vallivue
The Falcons rushed for 2,226 yards and totaled 3,185 yards in nine games. The 5-11, 240-pound left guard was their dominant playside blocker, clearing the way for first-team RB Jerred Monnier.
K: Taylor Koth, Wood River
The District Four champions could count on the 6-0, 170-pound junior to give their defense an edge as 96 percent of Koth’s kickoffs went for touchbacks, and he made 80 percent of his field goals.
DEFENSE
DL: Raoul Johnson, BK
The 6-3, 210-pound senior led the 4A Southern Idaho Conference in sacks with 11. Johnson contributed 55 tackles, seven pass breakups and one blocked kick for the state runner-up Knights.
DL: Caleb Tennant, Middleton
The state-qualifying Vikings limited opponents to 14.4 points and 211 yards per game. Tennant, a 6-3, 235-pound senior, accounted for 23 tackles, seven sacks and six tackles for loss.
DL: Owen Rockwood, Skyview
Skyview coach David Young said the 6-3, 205-pound senior was the Hawks’ best defensive player. The two-way starter finished with 47 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
LB: Daniel Cantrell, BK
The 4A Southern Idaho Conference Defensive Player of the Year racked up 82 solo tackles, 51 assisted tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two blocked kicks and one interception.
LB: Mitchel Maxfield, Emmett
A first-team All-Idaho selection for the second year in a row, the 6-3, 223-pound senior who has an offer from Idaho State collected 61 tackles and nine sacks for the state quarterfinalists.
LB: Boe Boston, Minico
Minico coach Tim Perrigot said the 5-10, 185-pound senior is one of the best linebackers in program history, wrapping up his career second all-time in tackles with 288, including 157 in 2016.
LB: Colton Yasinski, Vallivue
Described as the Falcons’ defensive leader by coach Layne Coffin, the 5-11, 220-pound senior produced 106 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two sacks.
DB: Vince Sengelmann, BK
An All-Idaho first-team selection on both sides of the ball, the 6-3, 190-pound senior was responsible for covering an opponent’s best receiver, totaling 48 tackles and five interceptions.
DB: Tyler Burton, Skyline
His nine interceptions are a Skyline single-season record, and the 6-0, 160-pound junior also added 36 solo tackles, 11 assisted tackles and 14 pass deflections for the state champions.
DB: Rex Irby, Bishop Kelly
The Knights allowed the fewest passing yards in the 4A SIC, and the 5-11, 185-pound junior free safety and two-year starter played a key role with 90 total tackles for the state runner-up.
DB: Owen Gifford, Wood River
An All-Idaho second-team selection last season, the 5-10, 180-pound senior cornerback played in 27 varsity games for the Wolverines before giving up a receiving TD, coach Kevin Stilling said.
P: Zach Hearn, Century
Hearn, a 6-7, 180-pound senior, was a bright spot for one-win Century. He pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line nine times while averaging 44.2 yards per punt, including a long of 67 yards.
Second team
OFFENSE
Player
Year
School
QB: Wyatt Storer
Soph.
Skyview
RB: Kyler Morgan
Junior
Skyline
RB: Ben Hruby
Senior
Bishop Kelly
WR: DeMonte Horton
Junior
Skyview
WR: Carson Lott
Senior
Skyline
WR: Peyton Richardson
Senior
Twin Falls
OL: Logan Lamb
Senior
Blackfoot
OL: Daniel Helsley
Junior
Skyline
OL: Gunnar Kukay
Senior
Bishop Kelly
OL: Marley Garcia
Junior
Skyline
OL: Michael Easterling
Senior
Canyon Ridge
K: Neal Weber
Soph.
Middleton
DEFENSE
Player
Year
School
DL: Ben Kang
Senior
Bishop Kelly
DL: Brian Mendoza
Senior
Skyline
DL: Chancy Bott
Senior
Minico
LB: Jaden Coombs
Senior
Middleton
LB: Travis Swanson
Senior
Wood River
LB: Brodi Brighton
Senior
Skyline
LB: Nathon Colvin
Senior
Blackfoot
DB: Harris Villanueva
Senior
Skyview
DB: Nick Fox
Junior
Vallivue
DB: Konner Robinson
Senior
Blackfoot
DB: Mitch Beitia
Junior
Middleton
P: Chancy Bott
Senior
Minico
How the All-Idaho teams are chosen
The Idaho Statesman polls every high school football coach in the state, asking them to nominate players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams and as players of the year. Every coach is then sent a ballot for his classification. The Idaho Statesman compiles and publishes the results.
