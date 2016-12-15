High School Football

December 15, 2016 12:26 PM

1A All-Idaho football team: The cream of the crop from the 8-man ranks

By Michael Lycklama

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

KOLTEN HITT, RAFT RIVER

Why he is Player of the Year: The senior made life a nightmare for opponents on both sides of the ball. As a quarterback, he threw for 2,941 yards and 38 TDs with four interceptions and ran for 792 yards and 13 TDs. And as a corner, he made 30 tackles and picked off seven passes en route to a perfect season.

What others are saying: “Nobody found an answer for him all year,” Rockland coach Andrew Nelson said.

COACH OF THE YEAR

BRIAN POOLE, RAFT RIVER

He led the Trojans (12-0) to the 1A Division I title.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: Kody Arellano, Glenns Ferry

The big-play senior tallied 1,123 yards and 20 TDs passing with 1,225 yards and 18 TDs on the ground.

RB: Canyon Harper, Salmon River

The explosive sophomore ran for 1,836 yards and nine TDs, adding another 523 yards and five TDs receiving.

RB: Garrett Astle, Dietrich

Despite double and triple teams, the senior had 1,566 all-purpose yards and 24 TDs to move up to first team.

RB: Bridger Cranney, Oakley

The senior racked up 2,031 yards of offense and 22 TDs despite injuries limiting him early in the year.

WR/TE: Kayden Hitt, Raft River

The twin of the 1A Player of the Year caught 77 passes for 1,469 yards and 19 TDs as the champs’ go-to guy.

WR/TE: Kendall Leighton, Lapwai

The 6-2 sophomore became a starter after an injury, finishing with 40 catches for 906 yards and 13 TDs.

WR/TE: Eric Silva, Lighthouse Christian

The four-year starter filled multiple positions due to injuries, turning 28 catches into 1,050 yards and 18 TDs.

OL: Braxton Poole, Raft River

The 5-11, 220-pound junior was the leader on a line that helped the Trojans average 54 points a game.

OL: Joe Fredrickson, Salmon River

Salmon River’s biggest lineman (5-11, 250) used his feet and strength to blow open holes.

OL: Jake Nyman, Oakley

The 6-5, 260-pound junior tallied 26 pancake blocks on a team that ran for 415 yards a game.

OL: Jack Burton, Valley

The Vikings ran for 2,500 yards behind the 6-0, 205-pound senior, who didn’t give up a sack all year.

K: Rasmus Dinesen, Castleford

The senior from Denmark nailed a 51-yard field goal and sent 95 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

 

DEFENSE

DL: Gabe Gonzalez, Salmon River

As a one-man wrecking crew at nose tackle, the senior racked up 84 tackles and nine sacks.

DL: Bryton Cooper, Oakley

The senior nose tackle lived on the other side of the line with 92 tackles, 31 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.

DL: Ivory Miles-Williams, Lapwai

The 6-4, 200-pound senior defensive end had 19 tackles for loss and seven INTs, returning three for TDs.

DL: Hayden Deeds, Kendrick

An imposing 6-6, 225 pounds, the junior defensive end controlled his edge and harassed QBs with 17 sacks.

LB: JT Mahon, Council

As a four-year starter, he diagnosed plays instantly to make 139 tackles and intercept six passes.

LB: Brady Turner, Glenns Ferry

The senior punched well above his size (5-6, 145), making 125 tackles and shutting down lanes in the middle.

LB: Canyon Harper, Salmon River

A first-team pick on both sides of the ball, the sophomore could stuff the run and keep up with receivers.

LB: Wacey Holtman, Raft River

The 6-1, 190-pound senior battled injuries all year but still produced with 80 tackles and five sacks.

DB: Tucker Boyd, Salmon River

The senior patrolled the secondary for the 1A Division II champs and led them in tackles with 104.

DB: Clayton Shepherd, Salmon River

Opponents knew not to throw deep on the senior, whose quick reactions and instincts led to three INTs.

DB: Lucas Wemhoff, Prairie

The senior corner racked up 49.5 tackles and broke up 39 passes headed his direction.

P: Joel Nunes, Oakley

The Hornets didn’t need him much. But when they did, he averaged 46 yards a punt with five inside the 20.

Second team

OFFENSE

Player

Year

School

QB: Tucker Boyd

Sr.

Salmon River

RB: Lucas Wemhoff

Sr.

Prairie

RB: Wacey Holtman

Sr.

Raft River

RB: JT Mahon

Sr.

Council

WR/TE: Bryce Tvrdy

Sr.

Valley

WR/TE: Clayton Shepherd

Sr.

Salmon River

WR/TE: Cameron Barnes

Sr.

Troy

OL: Cole Allen

Jr.

Genesee

OL: Jamison Hopkins

Sr.

Lapwai

OL: Mitchell Sandquist

Jr.

Troy

OL: Bryton Cooper

Sr.

Oakley

K: Joel Nunes

Sr.

Oakley

DEFENSE

Player

Year

School

DL: Braxton Poole

Jr.

Raft River

DL: Johnny Shepherd

Sr.

Salmon River

DL: Cole Allen

Jr.

Genesee

DL: Jessie McAlevy

Sr.

Butte County

LB: Brandon Anderson

Sr.

Prairie

LB: Caulen Michael

Sr.

Wilder

LB: Brandon Patrick

Sr.

Notus

LB: Austin Bedke

So.

Oakley

DB: Erick Ballesteros

Sr.

Glenns Ferry

DB: Keith Kipp Jr.

Jr.

Lapwai

DB: Kayden Hitt

Sr.

Raft River

P: Erick Ballesteros

Sr.

Glenns Ferry

How the All-Idaho teams are chosen

The Idaho Statesman polls every high school football coach in the state, asking them to nominate players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams and as players of the year. Every coach is then sent a ballot for his classification. The Idaho Statesman compiles and publishes the results.

