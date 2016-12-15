1A All-Idaho football team: The cream of the crop from the 8-man ranks

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
KOLTEN HITT, RAFT RIVER
Why he is Player of the Year: The senior made life a nightmare for opponents on both sides of the ball. As a quarterback, he threw for 2,941 yards and 38 TDs with four interceptions and ran for 792 yards and 13 TDs. And as a corner, he made 30 tackles and picked off seven passes en route to a perfect season.
What others are saying: “Nobody found an answer for him all year,” Rockland coach Andrew Nelson said.
COACH OF THE YEAR
BRIAN POOLE, RAFT RIVER
He led the Trojans (12-0) to the 1A Division I title.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Kody Arellano, Glenns Ferry
The big-play senior tallied 1,123 yards and 20 TDs passing with 1,225 yards and 18 TDs on the ground.
RB: Canyon Harper, Salmon River
The explosive sophomore ran for 1,836 yards and nine TDs, adding another 523 yards and five TDs receiving.
RB: Garrett Astle, Dietrich
Despite double and triple teams, the senior had 1,566 all-purpose yards and 24 TDs to move up to first team.
RB: Bridger Cranney, Oakley
The senior racked up 2,031 yards of offense and 22 TDs despite injuries limiting him early in the year.
WR/TE: Kayden Hitt, Raft River
The twin of the 1A Player of the Year caught 77 passes for 1,469 yards and 19 TDs as the champs’ go-to guy.
WR/TE: Kendall Leighton, Lapwai
The 6-2 sophomore became a starter after an injury, finishing with 40 catches for 906 yards and 13 TDs.
WR/TE: Eric Silva, Lighthouse Christian
The four-year starter filled multiple positions due to injuries, turning 28 catches into 1,050 yards and 18 TDs.
OL: Braxton Poole, Raft River
The 5-11, 220-pound junior was the leader on a line that helped the Trojans average 54 points a game.
OL: Joe Fredrickson, Salmon River
Salmon River’s biggest lineman (5-11, 250) used his feet and strength to blow open holes.
OL: Jake Nyman, Oakley
The 6-5, 260-pound junior tallied 26 pancake blocks on a team that ran for 415 yards a game.
OL: Jack Burton, Valley
The Vikings ran for 2,500 yards behind the 6-0, 205-pound senior, who didn’t give up a sack all year.
K: Rasmus Dinesen, Castleford
The senior from Denmark nailed a 51-yard field goal and sent 95 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.
DEFENSE
DL: Gabe Gonzalez, Salmon River
As a one-man wrecking crew at nose tackle, the senior racked up 84 tackles and nine sacks.
DL: Bryton Cooper, Oakley
The senior nose tackle lived on the other side of the line with 92 tackles, 31 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.
DL: Ivory Miles-Williams, Lapwai
The 6-4, 200-pound senior defensive end had 19 tackles for loss and seven INTs, returning three for TDs.
DL: Hayden Deeds, Kendrick
An imposing 6-6, 225 pounds, the junior defensive end controlled his edge and harassed QBs with 17 sacks.
LB: JT Mahon, Council
As a four-year starter, he diagnosed plays instantly to make 139 tackles and intercept six passes.
LB: Brady Turner, Glenns Ferry
The senior punched well above his size (5-6, 145), making 125 tackles and shutting down lanes in the middle.
LB: Canyon Harper, Salmon River
A first-team pick on both sides of the ball, the sophomore could stuff the run and keep up with receivers.
LB: Wacey Holtman, Raft River
The 6-1, 190-pound senior battled injuries all year but still produced with 80 tackles and five sacks.
DB: Tucker Boyd, Salmon River
The senior patrolled the secondary for the 1A Division II champs and led them in tackles with 104.
DB: Clayton Shepherd, Salmon River
Opponents knew not to throw deep on the senior, whose quick reactions and instincts led to three INTs.
DB: Lucas Wemhoff, Prairie
The senior corner racked up 49.5 tackles and broke up 39 passes headed his direction.
P: Joel Nunes, Oakley
The Hornets didn’t need him much. But when they did, he averaged 46 yards a punt with five inside the 20.
Second team
OFFENSE
Player
Year
School
QB: Tucker Boyd
Sr.
Salmon River
RB: Lucas Wemhoff
Sr.
Prairie
RB: Wacey Holtman
Sr.
Raft River
RB: JT Mahon
Sr.
Council
WR/TE: Bryce Tvrdy
Sr.
Valley
WR/TE: Clayton Shepherd
Sr.
Salmon River
WR/TE: Cameron Barnes
Sr.
Troy
OL: Cole Allen
Jr.
Genesee
OL: Jamison Hopkins
Sr.
Lapwai
OL: Mitchell Sandquist
Jr.
Troy
OL: Bryton Cooper
Sr.
Oakley
K: Joel Nunes
Sr.
Oakley
DEFENSE
Player
Year
School
DL: Braxton Poole
Jr.
Raft River
DL: Johnny Shepherd
Sr.
Salmon River
DL: Cole Allen
Jr.
Genesee
DL: Jessie McAlevy
Sr.
Butte County
LB: Brandon Anderson
Sr.
Prairie
LB: Caulen Michael
Sr.
Wilder
LB: Brandon Patrick
Sr.
Notus
LB: Austin Bedke
So.
Oakley
DB: Erick Ballesteros
Sr.
Glenns Ferry
DB: Keith Kipp Jr.
Jr.
Lapwai
DB: Kayden Hitt
Sr.
Raft River
P: Erick Ballesteros
Sr.
Glenns Ferry
How the All-Idaho teams are chosen
The Idaho Statesman polls every high school football coach in the state, asking them to nominate players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams and as players of the year. Every coach is then sent a ballot for his classification. The Idaho Statesman compiles and publishes the results.
Comments