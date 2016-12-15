High School Football

December 15, 2016 10:53 PM

5A All-Idaho football team: The elite 49 high school football players in the state

By Michael Lycklama

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

COLSON YANKOFF, COEUR D’ALENE

Why he is Player of the Year: The 6-4, 205-pound junior verbally committed to Oregon in the summer, but decommitted after Oregon’s coaching change. He backed up the big-time expectations in his first year as a full-time starter. The dual-threat QB racked up 4,132 total yards and 54 TDs in 10 games. He completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,154 yards with 27 TDs and six INTs, adding 978 yards and 27 TDs on the ground while averaging 8.8 yards per carry.

Coach’s comment: “Colson is the total package as far as skills, leadership and work ethic,” Coeur d’Alene’s Shawn Amos said.

What others are saying: “He is the best player I’ve seen in this state in the last seven years. He is a treat to watch play the game,” Rocky Mountain coach Scott Criner said.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Judd Benedick, Mtn. View

He led Mountain View to its third straight championship game appearance and its first title.

 

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: Tucker Rovig, Mtn. View

The Montana State commit led the Mavs to a 22-3 record in two years and to the program’s first state title. He finished his senior season with 2,747 total yards and 40 total TDs.

RB: Carter Kuehl, Rocky Mtn.

The Grizzlies could run a one- dimensional offense thanks to the 5-8, 185-pound junior. He led 5A with 1,987 yards rushing, averaging 7.5 yards per carry and finding the end zone 21 times.

RB: Jonas Loyens, Eagle

The Mustangs could rely on the 5-10, 220-pound senior to grind out the tough yards. The powerful back ran for 686 yards and eight TDs, averaging 6.7 yards per carry.

WR: Keenan Pattwell, Mtn. View

The 5-9, 160-pound senior moved all over the field to exploit matchups. He accounted for 1,563 total yards and 16 touchdowns, including an 11-man record six TDs in the state championship.

WR: Alex Light, Lewiston

His speed and quickness made him the go-to receiver in Lewiston’s Air Raid offense. He hauled in 75 passes for 1,297 yards and 13 TDs while also serving as the Bengals’ top defensive back.

TE: Harrison Ashby, Capital

Capital moved the 6-4, 225-pound senior all over the field to take advantage of his strength and athleticism, allowing him to catch 34 passes for 578 yards and five TDs.

OL: Alec Kuzmack, Eagle

Eagle’s 6-5, 295-pound right tackle verbally committed to Washington State in July, choosing the Cougars over Boise State and Colorado State. He dominated as both a run and pass blocker.

OL: Zach Redd, Rocky Mtn.

Redd repeats as a first-team All-Idaho pick for the second year in a row. The 6-1, 285-pound senior is committed to Montana State and led the Grizzlies’ powerful run game as their center.

OL: Carter Ballenger, Mtn. View

He anchored the Mavs’ line as a right tackle in 2015, then moved to left tackle as a senior. The 6-3, 305-pounder bulldozed defenders in the run game but was also nimble in pass protection.

OL: John Ojukwu, Boise

The three-year starter added 90 pounds in the offseason to stand 6-6, 285 pounds and burst onto the recruiting scene. He didn’t give up a sack this year and is committed to Boise State.

OL: Keeghan Freeborn, Rocky Mtn.

The 6-2, 305-pound junior helped Rocky Mountain averaged 342 rushing yards per game and run for 43 TDs. Rocky coach Scott Criner said he’s drawing interest from Pac-12 programs.

K: Jonah Dalmas, Rocky Mtn.

The all-state soccer player of the year repeats as a first-team kicker. He converted 7-of-9 field goals, including a 50-yarder, 34-of-34 PATs and sent 72 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

DEFENSE

DL: Daniel Boots, Mtn. View

The 5-10, 235-pound senior accumulated 71 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks. He also blocked a kick and forced three fumbles, using his superior leverage to keep linemen at bay.

DL: Aisa Kelemete, Highland

The Washington State commit sat out the first three games and battled a torn labrum for the final seven. The 6-4, 225-pound senior still flashed the athleticism to make opposing QBs sweat.

DL: Tommy Togiai, Highland

A two-time, first-team All-Idaho pick, the 6-3, 325-pound junior is already a national prospect. He owns offers from Michigan, Oregon, Washington, Boise State and BYU, to name a few.

LB: Erik Haun, Mtn. View

Haun will live on in the Mountain View record book. The 6-3, 220-pound senior set the single-season record with 156 tackles this fall, and he set the career tackles mark at 262.

LB: Kyle Frazier, Rocky Mtn.

The 5-11, 220-pound senior repeats as a first-team All-Idaho pick. The heart of Rocky Mountain’s defense racked up 97 tackles, nine tackles for loss and six sacks this season.

LB: Todd Durham, Eagle

Despite missing three games with an ankle injury, the 6-0, 195-pound senior impressed coaches enough to earn an All-Idaho spot. He totaled 58 tackles with two sacks and an interception.

LB: Aren Manu, Highland

Manu anchored Highland’s defense as an inside linebacker, flowing downhill with speed and a heavy punch. The 6-1, 240-pound senior tallied 57 tackles, a sack and a pick for the Rams.

DB: Ryan Swanson, Eagle

The 6-1, 195-pound senior harassed offenses from the back, erasing opportunities over the top while making 67 tackles and four interceptions. He was the co-SIC Defensive Player of the Year.

DB: Jace Richter, Mtn. View

The repeat first-team All-Idaho pick and three-year starter is one of the reasons the Mavs’ defense dominated. With an offer from Montana State, the safety had 92 tackles and five INTs.

DB: Josh Elsberry, Mtn. View

Opposing QBs had plenty of shots at the 5-9, 180-pound senior. But the corner was never beat over the top in all three years as a starter. The Mavs only gave up six passing TDs this season.

DB: Alex Lindsey, Capital

The senior was the only player Capital asked to start on both sides of the ball. The 5-10, 155-pounder made first-team at defensive back with 53 tackles and five INTs and is a second-team wide receiver.

P: Cameron Cook, Highland

Cook turned out for football as a senior and immediately took to the intricacies of punting. He averaged 40.2 yards per punt, helping the Rams flip field position for their stout defense.

Second team

OFFENSE

Player

Year

School

QB: Drew Korf

Sr.

Capital

RB: Kegan Lester

Sr.

Borah

RB: Braden Youngstrom

Jr.

Rigby

WR: Cole Christensen

Sr.

Eagle

WR: Alex Lindsey

Sr.

Capital

WR: Riley Way

Sr.

Lewiston

OL: Maxim Moore

Sr.

Eagle

OL: Brandon Kipper

Sr.

Columbia

OL: Drake Reay

Sr.

Capital

OL: Mike McIntire

Sr.

Coeur d'Alene

OL: Kolby Mumm

Sr.

Madison

K: Lane Grant

Sr.

Lewiston

DEFENSE

Player

Year

School

DL: Zeke Birch

Sr.

Madison

DL: Nate DeGraw

Sr.

Post Falls

DL: Caleb Christensen

Sr.

Borah

LB: George Tarlas

Sr.

Borah

LB: Jackson Sumner

Sr.

Coeur d'Alene

LB: Josh Eden

Sr.

Capital

LB: Kolman Farnsworth

Jr.

Highland

DB: DJ Scheffer

Sr.

Capital

DB: Mason Haley

Sr.

Borah

DB: Hayden Leatham

Sr.

Madison

DB: Jon McEntee

Sr.

Boise

P: Tucker Rovig

Sr.

Mtn. View

How are the teams chosen?

The Idaho Statesman polls every football coach in the state, asking them to nominate players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams and as players of the year.

Every coach is then sent a ballot for his classification. The Idaho Statesman compiles and publishes the results.

