5A All-Idaho football team: The elite 49 high school football players in the state

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
COLSON YANKOFF, COEUR D’ALENE
Why he is Player of the Year: The 6-4, 205-pound junior verbally committed to Oregon in the summer, but decommitted after Oregon’s coaching change. He backed up the big-time expectations in his first year as a full-time starter. The dual-threat QB racked up 4,132 total yards and 54 TDs in 10 games. He completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,154 yards with 27 TDs and six INTs, adding 978 yards and 27 TDs on the ground while averaging 8.8 yards per carry.
Coach’s comment: “Colson is the total package as far as skills, leadership and work ethic,” Coeur d’Alene’s Shawn Amos said.
What others are saying: “He is the best player I’ve seen in this state in the last seven years. He is a treat to watch play the game,” Rocky Mountain coach Scott Criner said.
4A All-Idaho football team: Only a select few can make the cut
3A All-Idaho football team honors top 49 players, best coach in its classification
2A All-Idaho football team celebrates the most dominant players at its level
1A All-Idaho football team: The cream of the crop from the 8-man ranks
COACH OF THE YEAR
Judd Benedick, Mtn. View
He led Mountain View to its third straight championship game appearance and its first title.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Tucker Rovig, Mtn. View
The Montana State commit led the Mavs to a 22-3 record in two years and to the program’s first state title. He finished his senior season with 2,747 total yards and 40 total TDs.
RB: Carter Kuehl, Rocky Mtn.
The Grizzlies could run a one- dimensional offense thanks to the 5-8, 185-pound junior. He led 5A with 1,987 yards rushing, averaging 7.5 yards per carry and finding the end zone 21 times.
RB: Jonas Loyens, Eagle
The Mustangs could rely on the 5-10, 220-pound senior to grind out the tough yards. The powerful back ran for 686 yards and eight TDs, averaging 6.7 yards per carry.
WR: Keenan Pattwell, Mtn. View
The 5-9, 160-pound senior moved all over the field to exploit matchups. He accounted for 1,563 total yards and 16 touchdowns, including an 11-man record six TDs in the state championship.
WR: Alex Light, Lewiston
His speed and quickness made him the go-to receiver in Lewiston’s Air Raid offense. He hauled in 75 passes for 1,297 yards and 13 TDs while also serving as the Bengals’ top defensive back.
TE: Harrison Ashby, Capital
Capital moved the 6-4, 225-pound senior all over the field to take advantage of his strength and athleticism, allowing him to catch 34 passes for 578 yards and five TDs.
OL: Alec Kuzmack, Eagle
Eagle’s 6-5, 295-pound right tackle verbally committed to Washington State in July, choosing the Cougars over Boise State and Colorado State. He dominated as both a run and pass blocker.
OL: Zach Redd, Rocky Mtn.
Redd repeats as a first-team All-Idaho pick for the second year in a row. The 6-1, 285-pound senior is committed to Montana State and led the Grizzlies’ powerful run game as their center.
OL: Carter Ballenger, Mtn. View
He anchored the Mavs’ line as a right tackle in 2015, then moved to left tackle as a senior. The 6-3, 305-pounder bulldozed defenders in the run game but was also nimble in pass protection.
OL: John Ojukwu, Boise
The three-year starter added 90 pounds in the offseason to stand 6-6, 285 pounds and burst onto the recruiting scene. He didn’t give up a sack this year and is committed to Boise State.
OL: Keeghan Freeborn, Rocky Mtn.
The 6-2, 305-pound junior helped Rocky Mountain averaged 342 rushing yards per game and run for 43 TDs. Rocky coach Scott Criner said he’s drawing interest from Pac-12 programs.
K: Jonah Dalmas, Rocky Mtn.
The all-state soccer player of the year repeats as a first-team kicker. He converted 7-of-9 field goals, including a 50-yarder, 34-of-34 PATs and sent 72 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.
DEFENSE
DL: Daniel Boots, Mtn. View
The 5-10, 235-pound senior accumulated 71 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks. He also blocked a kick and forced three fumbles, using his superior leverage to keep linemen at bay.
DL: Aisa Kelemete, Highland
The Washington State commit sat out the first three games and battled a torn labrum for the final seven. The 6-4, 225-pound senior still flashed the athleticism to make opposing QBs sweat.
DL: Tommy Togiai, Highland
A two-time, first-team All-Idaho pick, the 6-3, 325-pound junior is already a national prospect. He owns offers from Michigan, Oregon, Washington, Boise State and BYU, to name a few.
LB: Erik Haun, Mtn. View
Haun will live on in the Mountain View record book. The 6-3, 220-pound senior set the single-season record with 156 tackles this fall, and he set the career tackles mark at 262.
LB: Kyle Frazier, Rocky Mtn.
The 5-11, 220-pound senior repeats as a first-team All-Idaho pick. The heart of Rocky Mountain’s defense racked up 97 tackles, nine tackles for loss and six sacks this season.
LB: Todd Durham, Eagle
Despite missing three games with an ankle injury, the 6-0, 195-pound senior impressed coaches enough to earn an All-Idaho spot. He totaled 58 tackles with two sacks and an interception.
LB: Aren Manu, Highland
Manu anchored Highland’s defense as an inside linebacker, flowing downhill with speed and a heavy punch. The 6-1, 240-pound senior tallied 57 tackles, a sack and a pick for the Rams.
DB: Ryan Swanson, Eagle
The 6-1, 195-pound senior harassed offenses from the back, erasing opportunities over the top while making 67 tackles and four interceptions. He was the co-SIC Defensive Player of the Year.
DB: Jace Richter, Mtn. View
The repeat first-team All-Idaho pick and three-year starter is one of the reasons the Mavs’ defense dominated. With an offer from Montana State, the safety had 92 tackles and five INTs.
DB: Josh Elsberry, Mtn. View
Opposing QBs had plenty of shots at the 5-9, 180-pound senior. But the corner was never beat over the top in all three years as a starter. The Mavs only gave up six passing TDs this season.
DB: Alex Lindsey, Capital
The senior was the only player Capital asked to start on both sides of the ball. The 5-10, 155-pounder made first-team at defensive back with 53 tackles and five INTs and is a second-team wide receiver.
P: Cameron Cook, Highland
Cook turned out for football as a senior and immediately took to the intricacies of punting. He averaged 40.2 yards per punt, helping the Rams flip field position for their stout defense.
Second team
OFFENSE
Player
Year
School
QB: Drew Korf
Sr.
Capital
RB: Kegan Lester
Sr.
Borah
RB: Braden Youngstrom
Jr.
Rigby
WR: Cole Christensen
Sr.
Eagle
WR: Alex Lindsey
Sr.
Capital
WR: Riley Way
Sr.
Lewiston
OL: Maxim Moore
Sr.
Eagle
OL: Brandon Kipper
Sr.
Columbia
OL: Drake Reay
Sr.
Capital
OL: Mike McIntire
Sr.
Coeur d'Alene
OL: Kolby Mumm
Sr.
Madison
K: Lane Grant
Sr.
Lewiston
DEFENSE
Player
Year
School
DL: Zeke Birch
Sr.
Madison
DL: Nate DeGraw
Sr.
Post Falls
DL: Caleb Christensen
Sr.
Borah
LB: George Tarlas
Sr.
Borah
LB: Jackson Sumner
Sr.
Coeur d'Alene
LB: Josh Eden
Sr.
Capital
LB: Kolman Farnsworth
Jr.
Highland
DB: DJ Scheffer
Sr.
Capital
DB: Mason Haley
Sr.
Borah
DB: Hayden Leatham
Sr.
Madison
DB: Jon McEntee
Sr.
Boise
P: Tucker Rovig
Sr.
Mtn. View
How are the teams chosen?
The Idaho Statesman polls every football coach in the state, asking them to nominate players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams and as players of the year.
Every coach is then sent a ballot for his classification. The Idaho Statesman compiles and publishes the results.
Comments