University of Idaho President Chuck Staben's contract won't be renewed

University of Idaho President Chuck Staben will leave his post after the 2018-19 school year — the latest turn in a tumultuous spring for the Vandals community.

The State Board of Education announced Friday that Staben's contract won't be renewed by mutual agreement. Staben's contract runs through June 15, 2019, and pays $385,230 per year.

The Staben decision comes while Athletic Director Rob Spear is on a 60-day, paid administrative leave. Staben placed Spear on leave in April and hired two independent investigators to look into the way the athletic department has handled sexual assault complaints, particularly three against a single football player in 2012-13. The ASUI student senate passed a resolution in April calling for Spear's resignation.

An athlete accused of rape last fall also completed the school year as an active member of the athletic department.

"(Staben) has strengthened the university’s training and response regarding Title IX issues during his tenure," a university press release said. "A review of past response to sexual assault allegations within the athletics department is ongoing and unrelated to this decision. A final report from the external reviewers is expected soon."

Staben won't be made available to the media today, according to the university. State Board of Education members declined to comment through their spokesman.

With his planned departure, the State Board now faces vacancies at its two highest-profile universities. The board recently decided to expand its search for a president at Boise State beyond the initial finalists. The board announced Friday that it would hire a new firm that would lead both searches.

Staben has been criticized by some in the University of Idaho community for his decision to move Idaho football back to the Football Championship Subdivision's Big Sky Conference, pursuing a job at New Mexico, the handling of Spear's situation and the recent announcement that the Vandals may have to cut women's soccer, women's swimming and diving and men's golf to correct budget deficits in athletics. Boosters recently wore anti-Staben hats at a golf event in the Treasure Valley.

"While this is difficult, I want you to know I am proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to the challenges and successes we will have in the coming year," Staben wrote in an email to faculty, staff and students. "Since I became president four years ago, we have steadily increased enrollment and our retention rate is the highest in the state. Research expenditures have grown and the impact of those dollars has flourished. The Vandal family has come together to develop a clear path forward.

"There have also been challenges. My decision to pursue a presidency at another university caused a distraction. Strategic evaluation of our programs and units during program prioritization was difficult. The decision to affiliate our football program with the Big Sky Conference was, understandably, fraught with emotion and conflict."

Staben arrived at Idaho on March 1, 2014. The has university produced a strategic plan through 2025 that includes a strategy to reverse enrollment declines. Enrollment is increasing and Idaho has the state's highest retention rate from freshman to sophomore year (82 percent), Staben wrote.





“The board and President Staben agree this is the proper course to take and his contract, which expires next spring, will not be renewed,” State Board President Linda Clark said in a prepared statement. “President Staben has led the University of Idaho since 2014 and on behalf of the board, I thank him for his service and I wish him the best. The board will now focus on finding the next leaders for the University of Idaho and Boise State.”

Staben served as provost at the University of South Dakota from 2008 to 2014. He was a professor of biology, department chair and associate vice president for research at Kentucky from 1989 to 2008.