University of Idaho botched a sexual assault complaint. It took 5 years to admit it.

Clockwise from top: Former University of Idaho football player Jahrie Level, Vandals football coach Paul Petrino and Idaho Athletic Director Rob Spear. Vandals diver Mairin Jameson accused Level of sexual assault in a meeting with Spear and Petrino in April 2013. “I was very proud of her to have the guts to go into a meeting with those powerful men and speak her mind and tell her story,” said Jameson’s mom, JoAnn. Photo illustration