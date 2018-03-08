University of Idaho botched a sexual assault complaint. It took 5 years to admit it.

The University of Idaho athletic department violated federal Title IX guidelines and university policy in handling complaints of sexual assault and harassment involving a football player in April 2013.
Diver Mairin Jameson and distance runner Maggie Miller reported six instances of harassment by wide receiver Jahrie Level to Moscow Police and members of the university’s athletic department staff. Miller reported verbal harassment on April 8; Jameson accused Level of sexual assault, verbal harassment and unwanted physical contact on April 23.
Jameson detailed her experience on a friend’s Tumblr blog on Jan. 30, 2018, which sparked an Idaho Statesman examination of how her case was handled.
The athletic department mishandled the initial reports from the women. The dean of students office should have been notified so Title IX investigations independent of the police could begin as required in cases of sexual harassment or violence. There’s no indication that happened in Miller’s case, and Athletic Director Rob Spear admitted it didn’t happen in Jameson’s case.
Other missteps included:
▪ Miller told Moscow Police and football head coach Paul Petrino that Level threatened to slap her in the training room. Petrino doesn’t remember that conversation, he said, but it’s reflected in the police report generated that day. Spear says he was never informed of that incident.
▪ Jameson was told in a meeting led by Spear that the university couldn’t investigate her assault because it happened off campus, she said. Spear says he operated under an outdated university policy that didn’t include off-campus incidents. The Department of Education released extensive Title IX guidance in 2011 that clarified universities’ obligation to investigate off-campus incidents of sexual harassment or assault. Idaho changed its policy in March 2012 to comply — more than a year before Jameson’s case. Also, some of the alleged harassment occurred on campus.
▪ Spear wrote in an email to Jameson’s parents after the assault that Level was “not a threat” but also indicated that he’d told Petrino to keep him away from the school’s female athletes.
▪ Level was dismissed from the team 16 days after Jameson’s accusation, after Moscow Police Lt. Dave Lehmitz found surveillance video that corroborated Jameson’s assault complaint and determined he could cite Level for misdemeanor battery. But Jameson wasn’t told of Level’s fate for several weeks, she said. During that time, she considered transferring to another school to get away from him.
▪ Spear, Petrino and swimming and diving coach Mark Sowa were told May 7, 2013, in a meeting with the university’s legal counsel that they hadn’t followed Title IX guidance with Jameson’s complaint, Spear said. He didn’t tell Jameson that, or apologize, until Feb. 13, 2018 — nearly five years later.
Jameson, a former youth gymnast, decided to go public in the wake of the #metoo movement and the sexual-abuse case involving former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.
The Statesman typically doesn’t identify victims of sexual harassment or assault, but both women agreed to be named in this story.
“When I think about what happened to me, I’ve put the actual assault behind me,” said Jameson, who was the 2014 Western Athletic Conference Diver of the Year as a senior. “I’ve been able to put those pieces of it in the past. The one piece that still lives with me is how Idaho handled it.
“It’s so sad that I have a clouded view of my alma mater. I had a lot of great teammates, I had a great athletic experience, I had an awesome athletics academic adviser. But now every time someone brings up the football team or Rob Spear, I just get this bad taste in my mouth, and I don’t want that anymore. The one thing I’m holding on to is that. I needed to get it out there and hope that gives me closure on how the situation was handled. I don’t know if I’ll ever get that closure.”
The University of Idaho provided a statement about Jameson’s blog post to the Idaho Statesman on Thursday. In it, the school acknowledged making mistakes with her case.
“U of I commends the blog writer in this case for having the courage to come forward and talk about how she has been affected by the incident she describes and for her persistence in insisting the university address the mistakes we made in how we handled the incident,” the statement says. “We are glad the young woman ultimately found the U of I’s Women’s Center and the dean of students office where she received help and support while the matter was addressed. That said, the university acknowledges the matter was initially mishandled. The blog author says she did not feel supported by the athletics department and was given incorrect information about her options under U of I policy regarding sexual assault or harassment. For that we must, and do, express our apology and our regret for making worse an already difficult and personally challenging time for her.”
The university was required by Title IX law and guidelines to promptly investigate the reports from Jameson and Miller, take immediate steps to prevent any further harassment or assault, and help them deal with any effects from the harassment. Most of that didn’t happen until Jameson told her story at the Women’s Center in May 2013, which prompted a university investigation into the women’s accusations.
Spear acknowledged this week in an interview that his department failed to comply with Title IX in Jameson’s case.
“We take responsibility for that and we learned from that and really have since educated this whole department with how to deal with these things in the right and correct way,” Spear said.
Spear emailed Jameson an apology last month after her online post began circulating among Idaho alums. Asked why he didn’t apologize at the time, Spear alluded to an email he received from Jameson’s parents on May 2, 2013, questioning his response to the assault.
“I really think at that time there was a feeling that we were trying to protect a football student-athlete, and that was not true,” Spear said this week. “That was never true. We wanted this investigation to happen. I think the expectation was that the individual (Level) should not have been provided any due process and be removed from the team. Not having him on this campus was what the end result was. ... We should have apologized, and we didn’t.”
Jameson and her mother, JoAnn, were on campus on May 9 — the day that Level was dismissed from the football team, according to Spear. They were there on May 10, too. An explanation from Spear at the time would have gone a long way, Jameson said. She said she would have welcomed a chance to help effect change in the way harassment complaints were handled.
“My mom and I are very reasonable,” Jameson said. “We’re all for second chances. If (Spear) would have owned up and even said he’s sorry, then I don’t think I would have as much animosity. I felt like he took zero blame for it.”
The Idaho Statesman was unable to reach Level through Facebook and two phone numbers associated with him. He didn’t participate in the university’s investigation.
Warning sign missed
It’s possible Jameson’s assault could have been prevented had the athletic department acted on Miller’s complaint.
Miller was using a cold tub in the Kibbie Dome on April 8 — less than two weeks before Jameson’s assault — when Level asked her to a barbecue and “became upset” when she said no, according to a Moscow Police report.
“He told her to come over so he could ‘slap the s---’ out of her,” the report says.
Miller immediately told a “low-level” football coach, she said, and then directly informed Petrino within an hour of the incident. The police report indicates that she told Petrino and her own coach. Moscow Police declined the Statesman’s request to interview the responding officer.
“I told (Petrino) exactly what happened,” said Miller, an Alaskan who is in law school in California and still competes in track and field. “I told him he needed to do something about it. ... He clearly didn’t care. He said he would talk to him and he basically alluded to the fact that nothing would be done, but he said he was sorry for what happened.”
Petrino doesn’t remember the incident, he said in a statement provided by the university.
“I stand behind my track record of handling allegations of inappropriate conduct toward women swiftly and decisively,” said Petrino, who was hired in December 2012.
Spear said he didn’t know about Miller’s encounter until Jameson mentioned it while reporting her own trouble with Level.
“If Paul was informed,” Spear said, “... he should have informed the dean of students office.”
Jameson witnessed part of Miller’s training room run-in with Level. When Jameson began a disciplinary case through the university in May 2013, she asked Miller to join her as a complainant.
The University Judicial Council determined it was “more likely than not” that Level had committed seven violations of the Student Code of Conduct, and it expelled him, according to a university report. By then, Level already had transferred to Stony Brook University in New York, where he played two more football seasons.
A pattern of harassment
Jameson, who grew up in North Dakota, said she actually considers herself fortunate. She wasn’t raped, and there was surveillance video that left little doubt about what happened.
“For me to look at my situation, as bad as it was, as ‘I’m lucky,’ that’s what’s so wrong with what’s going on in our culture,” she said. “I wasn’t raped. I was just sexually assaulted — that’s all.”
Her issues with Level, described in her statement to Moscow Police, began around April 1, 2013. Level introduced himself as “Hound” in the Kibbie Dome, she wrote in her police statement. He asked, “Do you want to f--- with a baller, baby?” and she declined to give him her name, according to the statement and the Judicial Council report. A football assistant coach witnessed this and commented, “rejected,” according to the university report.
On April 8, Jameson encountered Level again. Similar language was used, she wrote in her police statement. About 15 minutes later, she witnessed the interaction between Level and Miller. Jameson ran across Level again later that day and he “put his arm around me to stop me and I spun around and kept walking,” Jameson wrote.
On April 13, Jameson and her roommate held a get-together at their apartment. Level, who was not invited, showed up with a mutual friend. He followed Jameson into her bedroom and placed his hands on her hips, but she told him, “You aren’t welcome in my room,” she wrote.
“He made me so uncomfortable and made me feel unsafe at that point,” she wrote.
Level, who had 46 catches for 538 yards as a sophomore in 2012, was a key part of the Vandals’ offense. On April 19, he made nine catches for 169 yards in the spring game.
The next night, Jameson went to CJ’s Nightclub with friends, and Level was there. At 1:54 a.m. on April 21, Level approached her from behind, according to the police report.
“Jahrie came up behind me and put his fingers up my skirt and rubbed them from the front of my underwear all the way to my butt,” wrote Jameson, who is seen on video slapping his arm after the touching. “I immediately turned around and yelled: ‘That is so disrespectful. You aren’t allowed to touch me like that.’ ... I felt so disrespected and disgusted.”
“I just stormed off crying and went home,” Jameson told the Statesman last month.
Press charges, or not?
Jameson told her mom about the assault the day it happened and talked about who she could confide in on campus.
Jameson decided to consult with Susan Steele, who was the academic coordinator for the swimming and diving team and her “mom away from home,” on April 23.
“I just need him gone,” Jameson recounts telling Steele. “I don’t want him to be here. In order for me to feel safe here, I need him gone.”
Steele confirmed for Jameson that the nightclub incident was an assault, Jameson said. Steele called Lehmitz, who supervised the campus division of the Moscow Police. Lehmitz met with Jameson and Steele immediately.
Lehmitz told Jameson she could handle the situation through the justice system or internally through the athletic department, Jameson said.
“I’d rather talk to Rob and see what my options are in the athletic department,” Jameson says she decided.
Lehmitz stepped out of that meeting with Jameson and informed Spear and Petrino of her allegations, according to the police report.
Spear should have reported that information to the dean of students right then, he admits, but didn’t.
On April 25, Jameson met with Spear, Steele, Lehmitz and Petrino. Sowa, her coach, was out of town recruiting. Lehmitz hadn’t started his investigation at that point because Jameson hadn’t decided whether she wanted to seek criminal charges.
Jameson detailed all of her interactions with Level and what she’d seen of Miller’s encounter.
“That’s when they told me there was nothing they could do because it happened off-campus, for one,” Jameson said. “And two, there wasn’t any proof.”
Asked twice by the Statesman whether he believed the story Jameson told in that meeting, Spear didn’t provide a direct answer.
“That’s why it’s important to have an investigation and have due process,” he said. “I had no reason not to (believe her). That was certainly one side of the story, but then again ... people get accused of things sometimes and it’s important that the accused has due process.”
At the meeting, Spear and Petrino, who was in his first year on the job, told Jameson that Level would check in twice a day with the coach, Lehmitz said. They also would require Level to perform community service and seek counseling, and the school would have a zero-tolerance policy toward any further issues.
Petrino pointed out that Level, a junior college transfer from Miami, “didn’t have the same upbringing” as Jameson, she said.
“If I was a coach, that’s probably how I would be, too, without proof of it,” Jameson said. “But the difference is there was someone else in the room who was supposed to be there for all athletes.”
Said Lehmitz: “I remember thinking, ‘That was a good meeting.’ ”
Jameson’s take was much different. Several times, she said, she pointed out that Level’s behavior toward her had been “slowly escalating.” At no point during that meeting, she said, was she offered sympathy, an apology or counseling options. The only talk of counseling, she said, was for Level.
“I walked away from that saying, ‘I’m not coming back to school here,’ ” she said. “ ‘If they’re not going to do anything, I won’t come back for my senior year.’ ”
Spear says he informed the president’s office, as he does whenever athletes are accused of crimes, after the April 25 meeting, but not the dean of students office. In interviews with the Statesman, his explanations for not reporting Jameson’s case to the dean of students have included the off-campus nature of the incident, the misdemeanor level of the allegation and that he assumed the police would make contact.
“Shame on me for assuming that somebody would have notified the institution at that time,” he said.
He met with Petrino, Sowa and Lehmitz on April 26 “to make sure we have the right discipline and pieces in place while we waited for the investigation to conclude,” Spear said.
However, since the dean of students office wasn’t notified and Jameson hadn’t decided to press charges, nobody was actually investigating her allegations.
Any university employees not bound by confidentiality (like counselors) with knowledge of her allegations should have informed the dean of students office under Title IX and university policies. Moscow Police officers aren’t employed by the university.
“You don’t have confidential conversations with students,” said Blaine Eckles, the dean of students who arrived at Idaho in 2015. “You have private conversations. ... (University employees) understand clearly that they have to report that information and they’re given information on how to do so. Not all athletic departments have always operated that way.”
Annie Pelletier, the director of law and policy at the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, spent four years as the director of Title IX compliance at Boise State. She said it’s “really, really frustrating” that stories such as Jameson’s and Miller’s continue to surface.
“It’s part of the reason that the Title IX coordinator is not supposed to be within the athletic department and why these investigations are not supposed to occur within athletic departments,” she said. “There is too much incentive to overlook what is criminal behavior or violations of university policy. ... This is something that continues to happen over and over again, particularly if you look at football and basketball teams.”
As soon as Jameson told a university employee about the assault and harassment, she should have been “immediately referred to supportive services you have on campus” — including the police, the dean of students office, the Women’s Center and a counseling center, Pelletier said. Some of that guidance likely would have come from the dean of students office, had notification been made.
The university also should have started a “prompt, thorough” investigation, Pelletier said.
Under Title IX guidelines, Idaho also was required “to take immediate action to eliminate the harassment, prevent its recurrence, and address its effects.”
A second opinion
Jameson wasn’t sure how to proceed.
“I don’t know if they said she couldn’t or shouldn’t or it wasn’t necessary,” JoAnn said, “... but she believed that when she left (the meeting with Spear) that she should not go to the dean of students.”
JoAnn didn’t like the report she got from her daughter about the meeting.
“She was sexually assaulted, and they were just going to watch him,” JoAnn said. “And the other thing that was bothersome to us was that there was no plan, no written plan in place, of what really was going to happen, nor were there any directives to her for what she should do for her mental health.”
So JoAnn and Ed Jameson emailed Spear with concerns about their daughter’s safety. The April 27 letter references the murder of an Idaho student by a professor in 2011 and the university’s subsequent assurances to parents about an emphasis on student safety.
“You appear to have a ‘some tolerance’ policy of violence against women,” the Jamesons wrote to Spear. “... Would this football player be dismissed if the sexual assault against Mairin had included physical harm? Would the assault have needed to include rape? Does there need to be more than 1 assault? And if so, how many?”
Spear responded on May 2. The delay, he wrote, was because the Jamesons’ email went to a secondary account that isn’t monitored daily.
“Our actions already taken (daily meetings with coach Petrino, community service, and scheduled education) give us the most control over this situation,” he wrote. “Far more control than just removing this person from the football team because we then lose all control.”
Spear’s email referenced a threat assessment from Moscow Police. Those assessments are a collaboration between the university and police, Lehmitz said.
The assessment determined Level was “not a threat,” Spear said. But he also informed the Jamesons that he told Petrino he “did not want (Level) around our female athletes.”
Spear was asked by the Idaho Statesman to explain the seeming contradiction between those statements, and how Petrino was supposed to keep Level away from female athletes. Level was suspended from all team activities, Spear said.
“We were told by the Moscow Police Department that he wasn’t a threat,” he said. “But I think when you have an incident, it’s in the best interest of that student-athlete and the coaches to make sure he’s not around any of our female athletes.”
Strategies to separate a player from female athletes, Petrino said, could include limiting access to athletics facilities.
The actions taken against Level were “not an acceptable response,” Pelletier said.
It’s unclear how Petrino planned to wall off Level from the female athletes in the program. “Nor,” Pelletier said, “does that help any other woman on campus. ... If you think there’s a risk to your female athletes, who else is there a risk to that’s not being addressed there?”
Spear also reminded the Jamesons in his email of the potential for criminal charges. His choice of words — suggesting some doubt about what happened — still bothers Jameson.
“If you and Mairin believe a sexual assault occurred, then she needs to press charges,” Spear wrote. “This was clearly communicated to Mairin during our meeting.”
That left out one other option — the one Jameson discovered on her own.
“(The meeting with Spear) didn’t sit well with me,” Jameson said. “I let it digest. I don’t know how much time it took, but I finally was like: ‘You know what? I’m not OK with this. This is not a good enough response.’ ”
She began counseling April 30 at her mother’s urging. After a few sessions, the counselor suggested Jameson visit the Women’s Center. Idaho’s Women’s Center was in the same building as the pool. Jameson walked in on May 3 — the day after Spear’s email to her parents — and told her story.
“They just honestly ended up being my answer to everything,” she said.
Jameson relayed the interpretation that the university couldn’t adjudicate the off-campus incident.
“That’s absolutely not true,” she said she was told at the Women’s Center. “We can go to the dean of students right now.”
“They walked me over to the dean of students,” Jameson said. “I was sitting down with a person there in 15-20 minutes. That’s the difference between my athletic director and the Women’s Center.”
She was told her information was enough to get Level suspended from school immediately, she said. It’s unclear if that happened.
“Wow,” she remembers thinking, “he’s actually getting consequences.”
Later that day, Jameson sent an email to the dean of students office with her police statement and the email exchange between Spear and her parents.
“I finally feel like someone is actually taking me seriously and, no matter the outcome, I really appreciate that,” she wrote in that email.
The investigation begins
Jameson also decided to pursue a criminal charge against Level. She and JoAnn met with Lehmitz on May 8, when JoAnn traveled to Moscow to drive home with Mairin for summer break. JoAnn had suggested her daughter wait until Level left campus to push the criminal case. Six days after the assault, Level posted on Instagram a photo of himself with a gun at a shooting range, which added to the family’s concern.
#houndgram #latepost had to go to da gun range yesterday to relieve my pain from losin my aunt and da… http://t.co/Orl6LroTJb— Hound (@cancun_hound) April 27, 2013
Lehmitz had interviewed Level on April 29 but was waiting for Jameson’s decision before going further. He began interviewing witnesses on the same day he met with the Jamesons.
“That’s when I started the criminal investigation,” Lehmitz said.
Level told Lehmitz his contact with Jameson at CJ’s was inadvertent.
“(Level) said the incident was an accident,” Lehmitz said, “that, yes, in fact, he did touch her behind but it was accidental. ... But the evidence showed it was not an accident.”
That evidence included a surveillance video from CJ’s and interviews of witnesses. Lehmitz found the video on May 9.
“You couldn’t actually see the contact (on video),” Lehmitz said, “but you could see movement, and the movement looked intentional to me. You could see her turn around and immediately start talking to him. You could tell obviously something happened because of her reaction.”
Jameson went off camera. Level chest-bumped and shook hands with football teammate Benson Mayowa, according to Lehmitz’s description of the video in the police report. Mayowa had completed his football eligibility and never responded to inquiries from police and university investigators, according to reports. He was recently cut by the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
“They were laughing about it,” Jameson said.
Lehmitz met with Spear and Petrino in person after watching the video to deliver his findings, Spear said.
Because Idaho law doesn’t consider unwanted sexual touching of an adult to be a sex offense, the incident fell under the misdemeanor battery statute. Idaho and Mississippi are the only states without “criminal laws that clearly forbid unwanted sexual touching,” according to The Center for Investigative Reporting.
“If she wants to pursue a criminal case, we can charge,” Lehmitz says he told Spear and Petrino. “I don’t care what Jahrie says, it doesn’t look to me like it was an accident.”
Petrino called Level that night to dismiss him from the team, Spear said. Level had returned home to Florida around May 1 because of a death in the family.
“Our procedure is once we receive corroboration of the facts, we quickly and decisively make decisions,” Spear said.
Lehmitz called Jameson on May 11 to tell her about the video, while she was driving home to North Dakota with her mom, the Jamesons said. It wasn’t until late May or early June, Mairin said, that she learned that Level wouldn’t return to the team. Petrino called her with the information.
By best practices, the school should have informed her of the dismissal the same day it happened, Pelletier said.
Spear placed the blame on Sowa, who remains the Vandals’ swimming and diving coach. Sowa declined an interview request.
“We informed the head swim coach and the assumption was the swim coach would inform the student-athlete that he was removed,” Spear said.
Level originally was scheduled to return to campus June 10, according to the police report. That didn’t happen, so the case fizzled. He couldn’t be extradited for a misdemeanor and the statute of limitations is one year and one day. The charge would have been handled with a citation, Lehmitz said.
Lehmitz, who retired in 2015, doesn’t remember whether a warrant was issued, but that would have mattered only if police encountered Level in Idaho, he said. The case doesn’t appear in Idaho’s online court records. It was closed officially Feb. 15, 2018, after Moscow Police realized it was still open. Jameson had called to inquire about it when she posted her story.
“There wasn’t really anything more that could be done,” Lehmitz said.
The university’s verdict
The University Judicial Council completed the case against Level on Oct. 7, 2013, even though his last day as a student at Idaho was May 10. The case included seven alleged violations of the Student Code of Conduct. Five counts involved harassment of Jameson, including the assault. One involved harassment of Miller and one was considered intimidation of Miller.
Two university employees served as investigators, interviewing Jameson, Miller and three witnesses and reviewing the surveillance video.
A hearing was held Oct. 7 and the UJC’s panel of 8-10 students, staff and faculty found it was “more likely than not” that Level “engaged in sexual harassment, sexual violence, gender-based harassment and intimidation, undertaken knowingly.”
The UJC report also suggested the university reach out to Level’s new school, Stony Brook, if legally permissible.
“Members of the UJC believe that the pattern of behavior exhibited by Mr. Level in this case may continue at another institution,” the report says.
Eckles said the university is allowed to inform another school of concerns on a case-by-case basis. However, the university can’t say publicly whether that happened, he said.
Stony Brook didn’t answer questions from the Statesman about Level’s transfer, including whether Idaho informed the school about his dismissal from the football team or the allegations against him. Petrino didn’t speak to any Stony Brook coaches about Level, Petrino said.
In announcing his transfer on June 10, 2013, Stony Brook coach Chuck Priore said Level’s “best attribute is that he has a great head on his shoulders.” Level made 31 catches in 19 games during the 2013-14 seasons.
“To my knowledge, Stony Brook never contacted any of our coaches,” Spear said. “They did have a transfer-eligibility questionnaire. The one question is, ‘Was this student suspended for any reason from the institution?’ At that point in time, he was still a student in good standing.”
The aftermath
Jameson expected to transfer when she left for summer break on May 11, 2013. She likely would have attended a Division II school close to home, she said.
“I’m not spending my senior year wondering when he’s going to grab me next or having to pass him in the Kibbie Dome,” she told her mom.
Jameson transferring and Level staying would have been an “incredibly common” outcome, Pelletier said.
“Which is really why so many of these laws and guidances were put in place,” she said. “Victims lose access to education while perpetrators stick around.”
Level’s dismissal allowed Jameson to return to campus for her senior year, and she excelled. She set school records and won conference titles in the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events in 2014. She graduated with a degree in psychology and works in sales management in California.
Petrino pulled her aside one day in fall 2013 as she walked from the weight room to the computer lab in the Kibbie Dome, she said. He apologized for her experience, she said.
“It was important to me to seek her out when she returned to campus and make sure she knew that I, the football program and the athletic department supported her,” Petrino said. “Nobody should ever be subjected to the pain she endured.”
On the other hand, Jameson doesn’t remember Spear ever speaking to her after the meeting about the Level incident.
“I saw him in the hallway one of my first weeks back and I remember him looking at me and not saying a word,” she said. “... I really don’t remember having any other conversation. Even after I won WAC and broke records, there was no congratulations. Crickets from him.”
Spear disputes that.
“I can specifically remember congratulating her on winning the WAC diving championships and how proud we were of her,” he said.
Spear’s email to Jameson last month included an admission that he should have known the Title IX policy better.
“I told her I admired her courage back in 2013 and I admire her courage today,” Spear said. “... I was saddened to hear that she didn’t feel like she had a great experience at the University of Idaho, and I was saddened to hear that one of the reasons was that she never received an apology from me. That, I’ve since rectified.”
No staff members were reprimanded for the mistakes made in Jameson’s case, Spear said.
“The outcome wouldn’t have changed, whether we contacted the dean of students or not,” he said. “We should have contacted the dean of students. We didn’t. We just plain should have, and we didn’t.”
The case sparked immediate change in Idaho athletics.
The May 7, 2013, meeting with legal counsel was used to educate Spear, Petrino and Sowa about Title IX policies. Staff training continued in September 2013 and annual, mandatory training for the entire athletic department aimed at preventing sexual assault and harassment was implemented in September 2014.
“They didn’t tell me that, either,” Jameson said. “Maybe I would have less anger about the situation if I knew something good came out of it.”
She hopes by telling her story, and joining the chorus of women doing so, she can shine some light on the challenges victims face, educate other victims about their options and give more women the confidence to speak out.
“It’s up to leaders on these campuses to ask questions for the victims and figure out what we can do differently to help the victims, not the perpetrators,” she said. “It continues to keep happening. The more people talk about it, the less it will happen and the more other women will be willing to talk about it.”
Victim resources
If you’ve been the victim of sexual abuse or harassment and need assistance, the University of Idaho has Violence Prevention Programs
University of Idaho Title IX information
Boise State policy on sexual harassment and assault
Chadd Cripe: 208-377-6398, @chaddcripe
