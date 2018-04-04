Live: Rob Spear to attend U of I’s student vote on whether he should be fired

University of Idaho Athletic Director Rob Spear has been granted permission to attend the ASUI Senate’s meeting Wednesday night, where the student government will vote on a resolution that asks he be fired.
Spear was placed on a 60-day, paid administrative leave Tuesday by President Chuck Staben. He isn’t allowed on campus except with Staben’s permission. Spear requested he be allowed to attend the meeting and permission was granted, a university spokeswoman said. The university hopes Spear’s presence will help the students conclude their process.
Spear is under fire for mistakes his department made in handling three complaints by women against a football player in 2012-13. All of the incidents were reported to the university and Moscow Police but the three apparently never were linked until this year. The main point of contention is that Spear and his department made mistakes in handling a sexual assault allegation from former diver Mairin Jameson and didn’t admit to those mistakes until she wrote about her experience nearly five years later.
We will attempt to stream any comments from Spear to the Senate on the Idaho Statesman’s Facebook page. For live coverage during the meeting, follow @ChaddCripe on Twitter. The open forum begins shortly after 8 p.m. Mountain.
Maggie Miller, the distance runner who accused the football player of threatening her in April 2013, will provide a written statement at tonight’s Senate meeting that describes the fear and lack of action she experienced. She’ll argue Jameson’s assault was preventable
This post will be updated during tonight’s meeting, which begins at 8 p.m. Mountain/7 p.m. Pacific in the Idaho Commons building.
