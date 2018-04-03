U of I athletic director Spear put on administrative leave pending investigation

University of Idaho Athletic Director Rob Spear on Tuesday was placed on a 60-day administrative leave as the school investigates “process failures” related to sexual assault complaints made against a football player in 2012 and 2013.

Spear was set to meet with the ASUI Senate — the student legislative body — on Wednesday to discuss those mistakes. He has canceled that meeting because he’s not allowed on campus, senators said. The Senate has offered him the option of a written statement instead and hasn’t received an answer yet.

The Senate still plans to vote at its meeting Wednesday night on a resolution that requests Spear be fired.

The university will contract with an outside entity to review what happened in the 2012 and 2013 cases, “as well as what has been done since regarding sexual assault reporting and what we can improve in the future,” President Chuck Staben told students, staff and faculty in an email sent Tuesday.

The email’s subject line was: “We hear you. We must do better. We will.”

“Our intention is to evaluate every aspect of the serious issues brought to light to ensure we do not repeat them,” Staben wrote.

The Idaho Statesman reported March 8 that former diver Mairin Jameson accused football player Jahrie Level of sexual assault in April 2013 and the school made several mistakes in how it handled that case, including Spear’s failure to notify the dean of students office and several weeks delay in telling Jameson that Level had been dismissed from the team. Spear admitted the case wasn’t handled correctly and apologized to Jameson by email in February of this year, nearly five years later, after she wrote about her experience online.

The Statesman’s reporting also revealed that distance runner Maggie Miller informed Moscow Police and football coach Paul Petrino that Level had threatened her two weeks before Jameson’s assault, according to a Moscow Police report. Spear said he wasn’t informed.

As a result of the March 8 story, the Statesman was contacted about a November 2012 case that also involved Level. A 19-year-old, female Idaho student was hospitalized with a 0.36 blood-alcohol content and extensive bruising after drinking with Level and two other people for less than 2 hours. Level was cited for providing vodka to two women younger than 21. The student contacted the dean of students office, according to her mother. Spear said he didn’t know about the incident until this year. That story was published last Thursday, the day after Staben defended Spear as a “role model” in sexual assault prevention at last week’s ASUI Senate meeting.

Spear received a four-year contract in 2016 through February 2020. He earns $196,958 per year and has been in his role for 14 years.

“This is a challenging day,” Staben said Tuesday in a U of I press release. “But understanding how we’ve handled situations in the past and how we can improve is essential. We have a responsibility to provide our students, and our student-athletes, with the best college experience and the most support possible. We are committed to meeting these expectations.”

The university indicated in the press release that it would engage an external consultant to improve sexual assault prevention, reporting and response, and hire additional help “to address the workload” in the university’s Office of Civil Rights and Investigations. The Senate resolution specifically calls for hiring two additional OCRI employees.

Associate Athletic Director Pete Isakson will serve as acting athletic director.

This is a breaking news report and will be updated.