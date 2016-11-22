Soldier Mountain, Anthony Lakes among smaller ski areas within easy drive

Our winter recreation guide appears in the Nov. 23 edition of the Idaho Statesman. Here are some ski areas outside of the major ones in our area that you might want to visit this winter.
▪ Soldier Mountain (soldiermountain.com): 1,400 feet of vertical, 1,180 skiable acres, 36 trails and two chairlifts outside Fairfield.
▪ Pomerelle (pomerelle.com): 1,000 feet of vertical, 24 trails and two chairlifts near Albion. Seven-day operations begin in mid-December. Night skiing begins Dec. 27 and runs Tuesday-Saturday.
▪ Magic Mountain (magicmountainresort.com): 740 feet of vertical, 120 skiable acres, 11 trails and three lifts southeast of Twin Falls. Open weekends.
▪ Little Ski Hill (littleskihill.org): 405 feet of vertical, one T-bar lift near McCall. Regular-season hours are 3-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 3-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
▪ Rotarun (rotarunskiarea.org): 475 vertical feet, one Poma tow lift near Hailey. Open 6-9 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
▪ Grand Targhee (grandtarghee.com): 2,270 feet of vertical, 2,602 skiable acres and four chairlifts near Driggs. Averages 500 inches of snow a year. Open daily.
▪ Anthony Lakes (anthonylakes.com): 900 feet of vertical, 1,100 skiable acres near Baker City, Ore. Open Thursday-Sunday, with half-price tickets on Thursdays.
