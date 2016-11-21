Sun Valley celebrates 80th birthday, improves tree skiing for 2016-17 season

Our winter recreation guide appears in the Nov. 23 edition of the Idaho Statesman. Here’s the breakdown on skiing at Sun Valley Resort.
Other previews: Bogus Basin, Brundage, Tamarack, other ski areas.
• • •
▪ Sun Valley will celebrate its 80th birthday Dec. 21. “Sun Valley Serenade” will be shown for free at 2:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Opera House and the Sun Valley Symphony School of Music will perform Glenn Miller’s songs from the movie at 4:30 p.m. at the River Run Lodge. The day ends with Dancing in the Duchin (Lounge) from 7 to 10 p.m.
▪ A healthy-forest initiative cleared 21 acres for gladed skiing during the offseason, increasing the total to 55.
▪ The resort is increasing the energy efficiency of the operation. It replaced 125 snowmaking guns this year with a model that provides twice the output and cuts the energy used by 90 percent. The resort has replaced 207 of 560 snowguns so far. Also, for the second straight year, two snow groomers were replaced with high-efficiency models.
▪ Dollar Mountain remains the home for Sun Valley’s robust terrain-park program, including the popular family cross course — a mild version of the skiercross/snowboardcross courses you see on TV.
My favorite run: Warm Springs is a long, wide, top-to-bottom run that allows you to cruise or fly down the mountain at your own pace. The upper portion played a role in the U.S. alpine nationals super-G courses last spring.
Mountain stats (Bald Mountain): 3,400 feet of vertical, 13 chairlifts, 2,000 acres of skiing terrain, 65 named trails.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pricing: Prices are dynamic, and they’re lowest when tickets are purchased at least seven days in advance. On regular-season weekends, the advance price is $105 for adults, $82 for seniors and $58 for children.
Getting there: Take I-84 east, U.S. 20 east and Idaho 75 north to Ketchum. Turn left on 2nd Ave./Serenade to reach the River Run base area.
Web: sunvalley.com
Comments