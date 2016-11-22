Tamarack clears brush to improve skiing on three parts of mountain for ’16-17 season

Our winter recreation guide appears in the Nov. 23 edition of the Idaho Statesman. Here’s the breakdown on skiing at Tamarack Resort.
Other previews: Bogus Basin, Brundage, Sun Valley, other ski areas.
• • •
▪ Crews spent time over the summer clearing brush to create better skiing opportunities on the mountain. The improvements focused on the Bentwoods, tree skiing between Adrenaline and Funnel; Reasons to Quit, tree skiing between Tango and the top of the Tamarack Express lift; and La Bamba Cliffs, an expert area within Wildwood that requires a hike to reach. “They were places on the mountain that could be improved fairly quickly and at a reasonable cost,” General Manager Brad Larsen said. “They were some areas that we wanted to ski better.”
▪ The Tamarack Municipal Association, a group of homeowners, has assumed control of the resort. That averted the potential for key assets to be lost in an auction because of back taxes owed by previous owners.
▪ The State of Idaho Pond Skimming Championship returns April 1. Tamarack also will have fireworks and a torchlight parade, an annual tradition, on New Year’s Eve.
My favorite run: If you want to find out what kind of shape your legs are in, hit Bliss and ride from near the summit to the base area. It’s a 2.5-mile run with 2,700 feet of vertical drop.
Mountain stats: 2,800 feet of vertical, four chairlifts, 1,000 acres of skiing terrain, 42 named runs.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pricing: Adult lift tickets are $69 all day and $50 after 1 p.m. Discounts are available for juniors (7-11), teens (12-17), seniors (70-plus) and military. Children 6 and under are free. Passes for the Discovery area only are $25. For multiple ski days, consider an Express Card. For the cost of one day pass, you get the right to ski up to three more times at a $10 discount off the daily rate.
Getting there: Take Idaho 55 north to Donnelly, go left on Roseberry Road, turn left on West Mountain Road and follow signs to the resort.
Web: tamarackidaho.com
Comments