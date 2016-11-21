Bogus Basin extends hours, adds food-service yurt on back side for 75th year

Our winter recreation guide appears in the Nov. 23 edition of the Idaho Statesman. Here’s the breakdown on Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area.
▪ Bogus begins a year-long celebration of its 75th anniversary with twilight fireworks and a torchlight parade Jan. 1. Other events include a summer celebration July 2 and a fund-raising event Sept. 16. The celebration culminates with the Bogus Basin birthday party Dec. 20, 2017.
▪ A limited-seating yurt has been installed at the base of the Pine Creek chair on the backside, creating a food-service area with items such as pulled-pork sliders, cheese trays, beer and wine.
▪ Hours have been extended to 10 p.m. every night. The ski area closed at 9 p.m. five days a week last year because of a string of down years financially. Also, the Showcase chair will run this season. It was closed last season.
▪ The retail shop has moved inside Simplot Lodge, on the main floor.
▪ Bogus has increased access to fat bikes this season. Hours will be 9 a.m. to dark Monday-Friday and 2 p.m. to close on weekends and holidays. Fat bikes are allowed on the Nordic Highway to the Sidewinder Loop (2.3 kilometers), the Sidewinder Loop (1.2km) and additional trails that will be groomed at the top of Sidewinder for fat bikes and snowshoers. Bike rentals will be available at the Frontier Point Lodge for $65 (full day with trail pass), $45 (two hours with trail pass) or $35 (two hours for season-pass holders).
My favorite run: Wildcat features all of my favorite elements in a ski run — it’s one of the longer runs on the mountain, it turns and changes angles enough to keep the mind engaged, it’s steep enough to provide a challenge and the views are incredible on a clear day.
Mountain stats: 1,800 feet of vertical, seven chairlifts, 2,600 acres of skiing terrain (165 for night skiing). One-third of the 78 named runs are rated “most difficult.”
Hours: Opens at 9 a.m. weekends and holidays, 10 a.m. weekdays. Closes at 10 p.m. every night. Exceptions: Opens at 9 a.m. weekdays during Christmas break (Dec. 19-23 and Dec. 26-30) and closes at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Pricing: Adult lift tickets are $59 all day, $49 after 1 p.m. and $29 after 4 p.m. Discounts are offered for juniors (12-18), children (7-11), pre-schoolers (6 and under) and seniors (70-plus). The Powder Pack of five transferrable, all-day lift tickets is $239 from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23.
Getting there: Take Bogus Basin Road from Hill Road in Boise. The climb takes about 45 minutes, depending on road conditions.
Web: bogusbasin.org
