Brundage Mountain improves infrastructure with snowguns, backup power for 2016-17

Our winter recreation guide appears in the Nov. 23 edition of the Idaho Statesman. Here’s the breakdown on Brundage Mountain.
Other previews: Bogus Basin, Sun Valley, Tamarack, other ski areas.
• • •
▪ The resort has made a small foray into snow-making as “an insurance policy” to prevent isolated bare spots from causing problems with the skiing schedule. “People won’t so much be skiing on artificial snow at Brundage, but they may be loading the lift on artificial snow,” said April Whitney, the communication manager for Brundage. “The idea is that might allow us to get open earlier in December than sometimes is the case.”
▪ Backup power has been added for the lodge. Last year, trees fell into power lines several times under the weight of snow. The lifts had backup power but the lodge didn’t. “That really impacted our visitors’ experience leading up to Christmas,” Whitney said. Hazardous trees have been removed, too.
▪ Improvements to the road to Brundage weren’t completed this year. However, the notorious Icebox Corner was removed and replaced. The rest of the new road will be completed next summer.
My favorite run: On a clear day, 45th Parallel offers terrific views into the valley in addition to the twisty, sometimes-narrow route down the mountain. Plus, it’s away from the main chairlift, which reduces congestion.
Mountain stats: 1,921 feet of vertical, five chairlifts, 1,920 acres of skiing terrain. Thirty percent of the 46 named trails are rated “advanced.”
Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Pricing: Adult lift tickets are $64 for a full day and $50 after 12:30 p.m. Discounts are available for juniors (12-17), youth (7-11), seniors (70-plus) and military. Children 6 and under and all-ages passes for the Easy Street chair are free. Bear Chair tickets are $32 (12 and up) or $20 (7-11). Brundage has added a family fun pack — $199 for four, including rentals and Bear Chair lift tickets. Select Cards are available for two to five days of skiing but you can only use them for one person per day until March 12.
Getting there: Take Idaho 55 north from Boise and turn right on Brundage Mountain Road. It’s about 2 1/2 hours from downtown.
Web: brundage.com
Comments