Boise broke a snow record Monday — but we’re a long way from the snowiest winter ever

Sorry, Boise, this winter is about 15 inches away from being the snowiest ever for the city, according to the National Weather Service.
The record was 50 inches in 1916-17. That’s for the period of Sept. 1 to May 31.
So how much have we had so far this winter? 35.5 inches.
Three inches of snow were measured Monday at the Boise Airport, pushing our seasonlong snowfall to-date to a record level. The snowfall total from Oct. 1 to Jan. 23 tops the winter of 1985-86, when total snowfall was 35.1 inches by this point.
If you look at typical snowfalls for February and March, it doesn’t appear we’ll get another another foot-plus of snow.
The normal snowfall for February is 2.8 inches, and the normal for March is 1.3 inches, according to NWS.
The system that brought snow to Boise Monday morning is shifting to the south, and the snow was dwindling in the early afternoon in the Treasure Valley. Snow showers will continue in the Magic Valley through Tuesday night, NWS meteorologist Jessica Caubre said.
Boise could get some more snow this week — possibly Thursday — but it’s not expected to be much.
“It’s not going to be anything spectacular ... maybe a half inch in the mountains,” Caubre said.
An inversion is setting up again in the Treasure Valley, meaning cold air will be trapped against the Valley floor. The high on Tuesday will be about 20, and the low will be 14.
Temperatures will be very cold for the next week, with highs below freezing and lows in the teens and possibly single digits.
Road conditions Monday were treacherous in some parts of the Valley.
By 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office responded to 95 crashes, including five involving injuries and seven hit-and-run crashes. There were 26 slide-offs and 24 stalled/stuck vehicles.
At about 10 a.m., a Boise firefighter was helping an unconscious man who had slipped and fallen on the ice on Shenandoah Drive when a police car began to slide backward down the hill toward the patient. The firefighter was able to pull the man out of harm’s way.
“When the police officer realized that they were sliding backward, they started honking” to warn people in the area, Boise Fire spokeswoman Tammy Barry said.
The man was taken to St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. No other information about the man was available.
A Boise woman who made "Snowpocalypse" patches for those who feel like they deserve an “achievement badge” for surviving this winter said she’s sold more than 1,000 of them, though some orders have come from outside Idaho. She’s donating a portion of the proceeds from the $5 badges to local homeless shelter Interfaith Sanctuary.
Gov. Butch Otter declared a disaster in Washington County Monday due to the past couple of weeks of snow. He attended a special meeting of the Weiser City Council on Sunday night.
Closures and cancellations
Afternoon kindergarten classes were optional in Boise School District, though the district said classes would still be held. Find more BSD closures here.
Boise Community Ed tweeted that all its classes were cancelled for Monday.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments