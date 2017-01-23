As Boise police car slides down icy hill, firefighter pulls fall victim out of its path

Boise fire and police departments responded Monday morning to help an unconscious man who had slipped and fallen on ice in the 1200 block of Shenandoah Drive.
While Boise firefighter Casey Wilson was working with the patient, a Boise police car that had been sent for traffic control couldn’t make it up an iced-over hill and began to slide toward the patient, according Capt. Scott Hall with the Boise Fire Department.
Wilson pulled the patient out of the way in time to prevent the car from running him over, Hall said. The injured man was taken to St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center; firefighters weren’t sure of his condition, Hall said.
The accident happened about 10 a.m., he said.
Boise Police closed East Shenandoah Drive at Locust Street in east Boise on Monday morning because of extremely slick roads.
The Boise police car slid into another vehicle, but it caused only “very minor damage,” police spokeswoman Haley Williams said, noting “he was only going about 2 miles per hour.”
No one was injured, she said.
Kristin Rodine contributed.
