With latest storm, Boise draws near all-time record for snowfall so far this season

Heavy snow flurries seemingly timed for the morning commute caused various slide-offs and crashes throughout the Boise area and beyond Monday, but the National Weather Service reports this latest bout with snow will end before the evening commute.
With an additional 2 or 3 inches expected Monday, Boise seems on tap to claim the No. 2 spot for snow by this date in any year since the NWS started keeping records, meteorologist Elizabeth Padian said.
“We’ve had 32.5 inches total so far, which puts us at No. 3,” Padian said. “But that doesn’t include the snow that’s been snowing today. It’s entirely possible we’ll move up, at least to No. 2.”
Counting only snowfall through Jan. 22, No.2 is 32.7 inches during the winter of 1983-84. No. 1 came two years later, 35.1 inches in 1985-86.
And if you’re only measuring December and January snowfall, Padian said, this year is already No. 1. The Treasure Valley received only trace amounts of snow, nothing measurable, in November. The 1983-84 and 1985-86 seasons each started piling up measurable snow in November, she said.
By 10 a.m. Thursday, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office had responded to 51 crashes — including three involving injuries — 16 slide-offs, 11 stalled or stuck vehicles and five hit-and-runs. A couple of hours earlier, ACSO advised of poor road conditions and suggested taking extra time and patience.
Idaho State Police also reported slick conditions and traffic dangers, including three crashes on eastbound Interstate 84 near 10 Mile Road around 6 a.m., before snow hit that area.
The current storm is expected to bring 2 to 3 inches to the Boise area, with more to the east, including Mountain Home and the Magic Valley.
Snowfall will be lighter in Canyon County and other areas to the west, the National Weather Service reports. Those areas have taken perhaps the worst battering this winter, particularly the area around Payette, Weiser and Ontario.
An NWS weather advisory for the Treasure Valley was issued about 8:30 a.m., adding to an earlier advisory for the Magic Valley and other areas east and south of Boise.
Closures and cancellations
Afternoon kindergarten classes were optional in Boise School District, though the district said classes would still be held. Find more BSD closures here.
Boise Community Ed tweeted that all its classes were cancelled for Monday
