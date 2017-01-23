With latest storm, Boise draws near all-time record for snowfall so far this season

1:07 Clearing snow, ice from Boise storm drains Pause

2:37 Ice dam removal in Boise

3:07 Boise County coroner recalls being buried alive by snow coming off roof

0:38 Potholes are on the rise in the Treasure Valley

2:50 How Boise schools make the call to cancel classes

2:04 Idaho City schools open despite daunting snow, ice

3:52 Thousands gather for Women's March on Idaho

1:30 Edwards Greenhouse pops a little color into winter

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says