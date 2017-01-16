Feel like you deserve a ‘Snowpocalypse’ survivor badge, Boise? Get one here.

If “ice dam” is a part of your vocabulary, you’ve earned a “Snowpocalypse” badge, Chryssa Rich says on Facebook.
The Boise mom and former Girl Scout made a Scout-style “achievement badge” for local residents to commemorate a winter that some of us won’t soon forget.
“The Snowpocalypse 2017 badge is a fun way to show you’ve weathered the storm!,” Rich said in a press release about the badges Monday.
This is not an Onion story, Boise. (Would we do that after all that you’ve been through?) The badges can be purchased for $5 online by clicking here, with 20 percent of proceeds from sales going to Interfaith Sanctuary, a Boise homeless shelter.
Rich came up with the idea one day that she was trying to get out of her driveway — it took five tries in a four-wheel drive vehicle she borrowed from a family member.
“When we finally made it, my kids were cheering and I thought ‘I deserve a Girl Scout patch for this!’” Rich said.
Then she thought everyone in the city deserved one, so set about designing one. The patch is in no way connected to the Girl Scouts.
Each of the six stars on the embroidered patch represents “snow days,” or days the Boise School District has been closed this winter, as well as “fresh falling snow,” she said in the release. Last Friday, Jan. 13, was Boise’s sixth snow day.
How we feel about snow right now in #Boise. #Snowpacolypse2017 pic.twitter.com/fCFrv7huCf— Sophie Sestero (@SRSestero) January 10, 2017
Boise reached record snow depth of 14 inches on Jan. 4 and that record was topped on Jan. 5, when depth at the Boise Airport was measured at 15 inches. We have La Nina to thank for all this snow, meteorologists said.
The snow depth record didn’t last long, as temperatures soon rose above freezing — and snow turned to rain — causing minor flooding. Temperatures plummeted again, and another storm dumped snow. Boise saw more snow between Dec. 1 and Jan. 11 than ever before for that time period, according to the National Weather Service.
Many heeded former TV meteorologist Vin Crosby’s warning about dangerous weather patterns for Jan. 6 to 8 after Boise was already buried. Statesman columnist Michael Deeds has suggested Crosby’s video created “shopping madness” at local stores with his “ominous prognostications.”
Maybe the powerful wine lobby is making all these snowstorms happen in Boise so more people will stay home and drink. #snowpocalypse pic.twitter.com/AoiuG74eDo— m3mo (@m3mo) January 6, 2017
Rich said her family was snowed in for two days and had to borrow a four-wheel drive vehicle from a family member who was going out of town. She’s been checking the house for leaks every night.
Why I didn’t take my octogenarian father out for a haircut today. #Boise #snowpocalypse pic.twitter.com/uvrSiwkPpB— Kenneth Freeman (@kencf0618) January 7, 2017
The winter of 2016-17 is still young. What if Boise schools have another snow day?
“If we have another snow day, well ... maybe people can add some bling to their patches. Hopefully we’ve seen the end of them, though,” she said.
Really, Boise, you deserve that Snowpocalyse badge.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments