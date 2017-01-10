Treasure Valley gets another hefty batch of snow; Boise, West Ada schools canceled

Here we go again.
Another 3 inches of snow fell overnight in most of the Treasure Valley. The good news: You just might be able to leave your shovel in the garage for awhile.
The National Weather Service expects a warm front to blow through the Boise area starting about noon Tuesday that should melt the snow by Wednesday. The front will also bring from a half to three-quarters of an inch of rain, meaning sloppy conditions for commuters and schools still struggling to recover from storms earlier this month.
Boise, West Ada and Nampa were among the school districts in Southwest Idaho that canceled classes Tuesday.
“It’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better,” said Josh Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The high temperature Tuesday will hover around 40 degrees. Temperatures will drop a bit Wednesday, with a low of 32 degrees.
After this round of snow lets up, Smith said we should get a brief break from the white stuff until possibly Monday.
School closures and delays
▪ Boise School District
▪ Caldwell School District (30-minute late start)
▪ Compass Charter
▪ Gem Prep
▪ Homedale School District
▪ Kuna School District
▪ Legacy Charter
▪ Liberty Charter School
▪ Middleton School District
▪ Melba School District
▪ Mountain Home School District
▪ Nampa School District
▪ Parma School District
▪ Riverstone International School
▪ Sage International charter
▪ Vallivue School District
▪ Victory Charter
▪ Weiser School District
▪ West Ada School District
Traffic and road information
I-84: Crash from Exit 44 - ID 69 to Exit 46 - ID 55; Eagle Road (Meridian). Left lane blocked, Delays. https://t.co/m0SzJV1SZZ— Ada County 511 (@adaid511) January 10, 2017
▪ An overturned truck and three other vehicles were involved in a crash on westbound Interstate 84 just west of the Eagle exit, obstructing traffic, Idaho State Police reported. No injuries were reported, and it was not initially clear whether all four vehicles were involved in the same crash. An ISP dispatcher said two vehicles are on one side of the lanes and two are on the other side. The crash was reported about 5:40 a.m. and emergency responders are blocking at least one lane, the dispatcher said.
▪ Expect slick and snowy road conditions around the Treasure Valley. Ada County dispatchers said there were about 15 slide-offs reported overnight.
Use caution on I 84 near the Eagle exit. A crash is blocking the left lanes.— Idaho State Police- (@ISPCVS) January 10, 2017
▪ At 5:13 a.m., the Idaho State Police reported that a semi truck had jackknifed on eastbound I-84 at mile marker 38.5, near Garrity Boulevard. The right two lanes are blocked and motorists should expect delays.
▪ Check the Ada County Highway District cameras for current conditions.
▪ Check here for statewide road conditions.
Boise Airport
Check here to see your flight’s status.
Other weather updates
▪ Here’s how to make sure all that rain and melting snow goes down the right drains.
▪ State of emergency in Caldwell.
▪ Payette County warns of possible evacuation as Snake River rises.
