Treasure Valley gets another hefty batch of snow; Boise, West Ada schools canceled

0:40 Flooding at Boise's Trail Wind Elementary Pause

0:29 Buckling under 18 inches of snow, a hay barn in Horseshoe Bend collapsed

0:36 Road crews remove excess snow from roads

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

3:33 Boise breaks snow depth record

2:48 Take a ride on an ACHD snow plow

1:04 Line snakes around Eagle WinCo as shoppers stock up on storm supplies

0:41 Boise icicles growing taller than people this winter

0:52 Ford pickup pulls semi stuck in the snow in Idaho