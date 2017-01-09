50-degree temperature swing, rain melt away much of Boise’s record snow

After three days of subzero temperatures — including a low of -11 on Friday — it feels almost balmy in Boise on Monday, with highs in the 40s.
Things began to thaw out on Sunday, when the high reached 45. It was a wet day, with almost a quarter inch of precipitation recorded at the airport.
Temperatures rose to above freezing at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, and they are expected to stay above freezing until Monday night. Rain showers Monday are accelerating the snow melt.
Boise recorded a record snow depth of 15 inches at the airport on Thursday. The previous record was 13 inches.
By 5 a.m. Monday, the snow depth at the airport had dropped by almost half to just 8 inches, according to meteorologist Les Colin. It had dropped to 5 inches by 12:15 p.m.
Snow depth is an average of several measurements; some places measured at the airport today were as low as 3.5 inches.
But don’t expect all the snow to melt away today. Forecasters say temperatures are going to drop below freezing Monday night.
The highs Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be just above freezing, and there will be more rain and snow. Temperatures probably won’t be above freezing Thursday.
“We’ve got one system after another moving over us,” said Jeanne Allen, a meteorologist. (Why? La Nina, experts say. Here are more details.)
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments