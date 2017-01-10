Dramatic crash leaves SUV balanced on guardrail along I-184 Connector

Drivers on the inbound Connector at mid-morning Tuesday witnessed an unusual sight: a sport utility vehicle partially over a guardrail near the Franklin exit.
Traffic is moving slowly through the area, an Ada County dispatcher said. Little information was available, but no injuries were initially reported. An Ada County dispatcher said the accident was reported at 10:12 a.m. as a Ford Explorer on its side at milepost 19 on the Connector.
The dramatic crash was part of a flurry of slide-offs and crashes Ada agencies responded to at mid-morning, the dispatcher said. “We’re getting pretty busy.”
About 3 inches of snow fell overnight in most of the Treasure Valley, followed by rain much of Tuesday morning. A warm front is expected to reach the Valley starting about noon Tuesday.
