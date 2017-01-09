Payette County warns of possible evacuation as Snake River rises

Payette County officials are warning residents of a possible evacuation as rain and snowfall in recent days has caused the Snake River to surge.
Around 11 a.m., officials with the county said the Snake River had risen two feet in the last hour and was continuing to rise. They warned residents in low-lying areas near the river to prepare to evacuate if the river continues to swell. Those areas are in danger of flooding, county officials said.
It’s the second time since Saturday that residents of Payette County have been told to prepare for a potential evacuation. On Jan. 7, the sheriff’s office sent a code red alert to some residents north of Payette, as an ice jam in the river grew and backed up water levels.
