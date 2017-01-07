After Friday’s record low temp, expect snow, rain into next week

It’s been a record-setting week for winter weather in the Treasure Valley, and late Friday another record was topped as temperatures dipped to their lowest seen for Jan. 6, according to the National Weather Service in Boise.
Around 11:40 p.m., NWS recorded a temperature of -11 degrees in Boise, creeping past the previous record low for the date, -10 degrees, which was set in 1982, said meteorologist Les Colin.
Fortunately, Colin said, temperatures are looking up in the next few days, so he’s not expected to challenge any more record lows. However, the warmer weather means even more snowfall. Three to five inches are projected through Saturday night, with a few additional inches possible on Sunday, Colin said.
“We’re looking at 5-7 inches total,” he said.
Currently, the Treasure Valley is in about fifth place since record-keeping began for total amount of snowfall through this date in the season with 23 total inches, Colin said. He expects to bump into fourth place with this weekend’s precipitation.
Snow on Sunday is expected to turn into freezing rain “or regular rain” later in the day due to warming temperatures, Colin said. However, officials with Boise, Nampa and the Ada County Highway District have expressed concern that rain could lead to small bouts of localized flooding. They advise residents to clear snow and ice out of street gutters and away from drains to minimize damage.
Plowing and roads
ACHD has faced some criticism over its ability to clear roads, prompting Boise Mayor Dave Bieter to declare a state of emergency in order to prepare for this weekend’s weather. In addition to its normal fleet of snow plows, de-icers and other machinery, ACHD has hired 12 private contractors to help clear the streets. The city of Boise has also pitched in to help make roads passable.
Advice for residents
▪ Clear snow away from fire hydrants so first-responders have clear access to that equipment.
▪ Also, clear gas meters and furnace vent areas. A buried or iced-over natural gas regulator can become clogged, affecting the supply of gas. When the snow melts and becomes more wet and heavy, it can put pressure on the meter and piping, warns Intermountain Gas.
