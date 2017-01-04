More school closures for Thursday; snow continues to disrupt evening commute

With more snow continuing to fall Wednesday, school districts throughout the Treasure Valley are already planning another snow day Thursday.
Here is a list of closures:
▪ Boise School District
▪ Gem Prep Nampa
▪ Nampa School District
▪ Homedale School District
▪ Kuna School District
▪ Riverstone International
▪ Sage International School
▪ Vallivue School District
▪ West Ada School District
CRASH REPORT
As of 5 p.m., the Ada County Sheriff’s Office reports 105 slide-offs, 91 vehicles stalled or stuck in the snow, and 65 crashes, nine of which had injuries reported. A track driver carrying bags of salt was cited for reckless driving when his semi overturned on I-84 Wednesday afternoon.
I-84 CLOSES IN OREGON
The Oregon Department of Transportation said I-84 is closed eastbound and westbound between Baker City and Ontario due to multiple crashes and slide-offs.
The closure is expected to last at least several hours as crews work to remove stalled vehicles and plow and sand the roadway.
TRASH AND RECYCLING DELAY
Trucks for Republic Services may be slowed or delayed in their collection, according to the Boise Public Works Department.
If trash and/or recycling is not collected as scheduled, customers are asked to leave their carts out for service.
Republic Services plans to work Saturday to ensure all trash and recycling are collected this week despite the challenging road conditions.
