No street parking Downtown as snow removal continues

The city of Boise is enforcing a no-parking zone for street parking in a swath of Downtown as crews work to clear residual snow. More snowfall is predicted this weekend.
Saturday night, crews planned to concentrate on 6th Street between Myrtle and Washington streets, as well as the “BoDo” area between Capitol and 9th streets.
Since Thurday night, Boise has been towing and ticketing cars left in Downtown street parking spots.
“A number of cars were towed last night and cars parked on-street continue to hamper snow removal efforts,” said spokesman Mike Journee.
