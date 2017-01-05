Boise mayor declares state of emergency due to snow, potential flooding

Boise Mayor David Bieter wants the city to be ready in case rain hitting the snow the next few days is worse than expected, spokesman Mike Journee said Thursday.
That's why Bieter declared an emergency in Boise on Thursday afternoon. The declaration will be in effect for seven days. It allows the city to bypass purchasing procedures, such as a bidding process, that are required under normal circumstances.
The city doesn't have any specific expenditures in mind, Journee said. Instead, Bieter wants the city to be able to quickly respond to urgent scenarios that come up.
A snowstorm in recent days has overwhelmed the Treasure Valley. Plows and other snow-removal equipment belonging to Ada County Highway District are working around the clock. But major roads are the priority, so many residential streets have not been plowed.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg
