Boise developer Tommy Ahlquist to run for governor, says Idaho’s elections head

2:44 Boise students protest new secretary of education Pause

2:54 Indivisible Idaho delivers petition calling for town meeting

3:01 Town hall asks Rep. Chaffetz 'what is your line in the sand?' regarding Trump

1:00 A bird's-eye view of the proposed Downtown Boise stadium site

5:02 Watch Idaho Fish and Game move an elk from a city park to the hills

1:44 The pot business in Huntington, Ore.

0:49 Helicopter video shows avalanches cutting off access to Stanley

8:27 Marilyn Shuler, Idaho human rights leader, speaks to BSU graduates

1:18 Boise aviation company earns FAA approval for night vision commercial flights