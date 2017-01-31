Brad Little raises $340K for Idaho governor’s race

Lt. Gov. Brad Little raised $340,000 for the 2018 governor’s race last year after announcing his candidacy in June, according to a campaign finance report he filed with the Secretary of State’s office Tuesday.
Little, a Republican, reported approximately $330,000 in cash and $10,000 in in-kind contributions for the period July to December. He seeded his campaign with $50,000 of his own and has spent $57,000 thus far. He now has finance chairs in all 44 counties.
“We think it’s a great start. It’s well within our plan,” Little said Tuesday. “These county finance chairmen, a lot of them we just got on board. We’re just putting together our county organization.”
Little, a rancher from Emmett, has served as lieutenant goverrnor since 2009. Former State Sen. Russ Fulcher has also announced his candidacy for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.
Gov. Butch Otter, who is not seeking re-election, spent more than $2 million in the 2014 race.
Bill Dentzer: 208-377-6438, @DentzerNews
Comments