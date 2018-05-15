Live election updates: Ullman holds lead over Case in Ada County commissioner race

Welcome to our Tuesday evening election live blog. We'll post updates and notes from across the state here throughout the night as the votes are counted.

We'll also gather state and local results in one spot for you, as they become available. Follow this link or scroll to the bottom of this live blog for the latest tallies.

10:18 p.m.: Paulette Jordan holds a nearly 7,000 vote lead over AJ Balukoff in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. Brad Little leads Raul Labrador by nearly 5,000 votes in the Republican race.

10:08 p.m.: Former commissioner Sharon Ullman holds a nearly 6 percent lead so far over incumbent Dave Case in tonight's District 3 commissioner race.

9:56 p.m.: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan holds a sizeable lead so far over AJ Balukoff in tonight's primary. With 137 of 951 precincts reporting, Jordan leads by nearly 5,000 votes. In the Republican race, Brad Little holds a 3,000 vote lead over Raul Labrador.

9:26 p.m.: Some more videos and tweets from tonight.

The hallways are bustling in the @Riverside_Boise. Supporters are trying to get to the rooms of their candidates. #IDpol pic.twitter.com/JBWltTs5f6 — Kels (@hey_kgrey) May 16, 2018

9:22 p.m.: Ada County Chief Deputy Clerk Phil McGrane: "I am super curious to see what actual turnout was for the Democratic Party, because we were certainly overwhelmed by it today."

9:15 p.m.: We're getting early results. With just a few thousand votes cast, Brad Little is leading the GOP governor's race with 4,400 votes. Raul Labrador and Tommy Ahlquist have roughly 2,900 and 2,500, respectively.

On the Democratic side, Paulette Jordan is ahead of AJ Balukoff, 3,300 to 2,500 votes.

Cristina McNeil has an early lead over her opponents in the Democratic primary for Congressional District 1, with 1,100 votes — 700 more than the next closest candidate.

And Russ Fulcher has roughly 2,600 votes to lead the seven-way Republican primary for that congressional seat. The next closest is David Leroy with 1,400 votes.

9:11 p.m.: A judge has denied the Idaho Democratic Party's request to extend polling hours at two Boise precincts, communications director Shelby Scott said. The reason for the denial was "a lack of sworn evidence," she said.

We’re disappointed, but we’ll never stop working to ensure that EVERY Idaho voter has an opportunity to cast their ballot. #idpol #idleg https://t.co/6iz367XYa5 — Idaho Democrats (@IdahoDems) May 16, 2018

8:58 p.m.: The Idaho Democratic Party is asking that two precincts in Boise stay open until 9:30 p.m. to accommodate a shortage of Democratic ballots from earlier in the day, according to communications director Shelby Scott. Precincts 1809 (off Pennsylvania Street and E. Boise) and 1911 (Off State Street and Whitewater Avenue) are the precincts in question.

Scott said that voters were not turned away from polls, but that some may have left rather than wait for ballots. Leaving the polls open would give those people a chance to vote, she said.

"I don't know the last time we ran out of ballots," Scott told the Idaho Statesman. "The reports that we heard is that people aren't being turned away from poll workers ... (but) we want to make sure that they have the opportunity."

8:39 p.m.: Candidates and the major political parties are gathering to watch the results. Some images from across Boise:

Democratic Lt. Gov. candidate Kristin Collum at the Handlebar: "It's a great night"#IDpol pic.twitter.com/PibIbOCYl2 — Idaho Statesman (@IdahoStatesman) May 16, 2018

8:08 pm.: More on that turnout... Democratic interest in some parts of Ada County was double what election officials expected here. Deputy County Clerk Phil McGrane said the county ordered almost 30,000 Democratic primary ballots, "which is about three times the last primary turnout."

The county shortly before 7 p.m. said it was rushing more ballots out to polling places.

ATTENTION ADA COUNTY VOTERS!!! Due to unexpected turnout, we are delivering extra ballots to many polling locations. If your polling location is low or has run-out, please be patient! Stay in line! Ballots are on the way! #idahovotes — Ada County Elections (@AdaElections) May 16, 2018

Why all the interest? This spring's competitive Democratic gubernatorial primary is the easy guess.

Voter turnout for primaries in Ada County has been trending downward since 1980, McGrane said. It is typically 25 to 30 percent.

8 p.m.: Polls are closing in southern Idaho at the end of a busy primary day. Primary elections don't usually attract the turnout of a November general election. But Democratic interest in this spring's races has been high enough to keep both Ada and Canyon county officials working to supply enough Democratic ballots throughout Tuesday.

One important note: If you arrived to vote before 8 and you are still in line, don't leave — you will still be able to cast a ballot.

Voting is still going in north Idaho, which is in Pacific time. Once those polls close, at 9 p.m. Mountain, we should start to get early returns.