Canyon County Commission races up in the air

Canyon County's three-member commission will have at least one new face in January, though it's appearing less and less likely it will have two.
Initial results showed Leslie Van Beek ahead of fellow farmer Sid Freeman by fewer than 300 votes in a four-way race for a commission seat that will be left open by the retirement of four-term incumbent Steve Rule. Opponents Darin Taylor and Robert Vasquez were well behind.
In another county commissioner race, incumbent Pam White had a clear lead over challenger Mike Pullin in Tuesday's Republican primary.
No Democrats filed to run for the seats. The commission's third seat is not up for election this year.
The need to replace Canyon County's jail was a theme among candidates in both races. White and Freeman, a farmer by trade, both propose using a temporary, 1 percent increase to the local sales tax to fund a new jail. Van Beek and Vasquez said they would not raise taxes but would instead explore options such as other sources of money, reduced spending in other areas of the budget and reassessing the effectiveness of the public defender's office.
The state Legislature would have to authorize a local option tax before the county government could put a measure on the ballot.
As in Ada County, population growth was a major issue. Van Beek and Vasquez said the county must focus on managing the growth that is already occurring and will continue. Freeman warned against expanding government beyond what is necessary to accommodate growth.
Comments