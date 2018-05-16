Idaho voters oust multiple Republican lawmakers, including Freedom Caucus members

Two supporting members of the Idaho Freedom Caucus lost their seats in the state Legislature Tuesday, and two other long-time incumbent lawmakers were ousted.





Unofficial results Tuesday showed far-right state Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, lost his seat in the Idaho House by just 159 votes. Challenger Doug Ricks secured 51.4 percent of the vote to Nate's 48.6 percent.

Nate was a member of the that chamber's Freedom Caucus, formed to draw more attention to certain conservative legislation.

Five-term Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Idaho Falls, lost to Gary Marshall. The vote was nearly 20 percentage points apart: 59 percent for Marshall, 40 percent for Thompson. Marshall will face Democrat Pat Tucker in the general election.





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Seven-term Rep. Tom Loertscher, R-Iona, chairman of the House State Affairs Committee, lost his seat to Chad Christensen by just 139 votes. The percentages were close to Nate's race: 51.1 percent for Christensen, 48.9 percent for Loertscher.

Sen. Tony Potts, R-Idaho Falls, another Freedom Caucus supporter in his first term, was ousted by Dave Lent in Bonneville County by a 30-point margin. Lent took 65 percent, while Potts took only 34 percent. In November, Lent will face Democrat Jerry Sehlke.





Another prominent face in the Freedom Caucus survived a close primary challenge. Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, beat challenger Marshall Comstock by just 109 votes in another 51-49 split. Foreman has made headlines for a series of comments on charging women who have abortions with murder, and for an altercation this past February with some University of Idaho students affiliated with Planned Parenthood.

SHARE COPY LINK Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, was recorded Feb. 19, 2018, in a confrontation with students who had traveled from the University of Idaho to participate in Planned Parenthood’s lobby day in Boise. The students said on Facebook they had set up a meeti Provided by Emily Carter via Facebook

And, three-term Rep. Julie VanOrden, R-Pingree, lost her seat to Julianne Young. Young took 54 percent of the vote, while VanOrden took 45 percent. VanOrden chaired the House Education Committee.

Other races

Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra won her re-election primary by a healthy margin Tuesday, maintaining 60 percent of the vote over challenger Jeff Dillon with almost nine-tenths of Idaho ballots counted.

She'll face Democrat Cindy Wilson in November. Wilson received 85 percent of the vote in her primary contest with Allen Humble.

Two Democrats sought their party's nod to represent Idaho's 2nd Congressional District. As of 2:30 a.m., Aaron Swisher was in the lead with roughly 68 percent of the vote over opponent Peter Rickards. The winner will face the only Republican in that race, incumbent Rep. Mike Simpson.

Julie Ellsworth prevailed in a three-way Republican race for state treasurer, securing roughly 37 percent of the vote over competitors Tom Kealey (34 percent) and Vicky McIntyre (29 percent).