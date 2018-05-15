Ballot snafu in Meridian resolved. Will high early voting numbers mean strong turnout today?

One Meridian polling site didn't have any ballots for those wanting to vote in the Democratic primary this morning, but an Ada County election official said that ballots were brought to the site within the hour.

"They are now fully stocked," said Phil McGrane, chief deputy of the Ada County Clerk's Office.

The snafu happened at the Treasure Valley Baptist Church. McGrane said the ballot printer placed a Democratic cover sheet on top of a stack of non-partisan ballots, so poll workers thought they had all the ballots. McGrane said a couple of the voters wanting those waited for the ballots to be delivered.

Voter turnout for primaries in Ada County has been trending downward since 1980, McGrane said. It is typically 25 to 30 percent. Turnout in the 2014 primary was 26.1 percent, and McGrane expects this election will fall around 27 to 28 percent.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Early voting numbers in the county are way up: 8,861 people voted early, a 300 percent increase over 2014, McGrane said. He said that's not necessarily an indication of interest or overall turnout for this election because the number of sites for early voting was increased from one site to four, if you include the mobile unit (parked in 10 places).

There were 8,124 absentee ballots issued in Ada County for this primary. The rate of return, as of Monday, was a little over 58 percent.

Ada County has 150 precincts, and nearly as many polling sites.

[Find your polling site here]

Voters were lined up outside the Cathedral of the Rockies — one of the Boise polling sites — before the polls opened at 8 a.m., said Debbie Toy, a retired principal who was a poll worker there. She thought turnout was good for a primary.

Boisean Madison Holland, 22, is a Democrat, but she said she registered to vote in the Republican primary.

"Brad Little was someone I thought is the most moderate of all of the Republican candidates," she said.

Tom Frey, 68, a registered Democrat, cast his vote at a polling site set up in the gymnasium of the Longfellow Elementary School. He said he was torn between the two governor candidates. He went with A.J. Balukoff, but spoke highly of Paulette Jordan.

"I liked them both, that's the problem," Frey said.

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413