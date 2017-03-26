Gunman’s last few days: Paranoia, a carjacking, a frantic attempt to flee police

1:08 A day after Foothills shooting, trails are open and back in use Pause

1:19 Boise Police Chief: Suspect and dog dead in Hulls Gulch shooting

1:16 Boise Police chief describes officer-involved shooting

0:22 Police officers taken to hospital after Boise shooting

2:31 Wounded Boise police officer heads to Denver

1:06 Don Massey, owner of Advanced Marble, talks about former employee Marco Romero

1:28 For Foothills trail users, Hulls Gulch feels safe even after Saturday shooting

7:02 Cpl. Kevin Holtry Returns to Boise

0:15 Boise police search for subject on Boise Bench