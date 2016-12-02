Boise police officer injured in gunfight is now back on the job

Cpl. Chris Davis was shot once during a Nov. 11 confrontation with fugitive Marco Romero.
This week, he’s now back at work full time, said Ryan Larrondo, a spokesman for the Boise Police Department.
Davis returned to work Tuesday, he said.
Romero, 33, was wanted in connection with a carjacking and double shooting in Meridian earlier that week. A citizen tipped off police Nov. 11 about a person they thought could be Romero seen near Orchard Street and Overland Road, in a car reported to be carjacked.
Officers spotted Romero walking down the street. He ran off and hid in the area of Irving Street near Roosevelt and Wilson.
BPD brought in its Special Operations Unit to secure and search the neighborhood. When officers encountered Romero, neighbors heard about 10 shots fired.
Police say Romero shot two officers and a dog before dying himself in the confrontation. Cpl. Kevin Holtry was critically injured, underwent surgery and is still recovering. A police dog named Jardo was fatally injured, and BPD later held a public memorial service for him.
