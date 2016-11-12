Boise chief: One wounded Boise officer out of hospital, other faces long recovery

Less than 24 hours after two of his officers were wounded in a Boise Bench shootout that claimed the life of a suspect, Boise Police Chief Bill Bones addressed the media Saturday afternoon to deliver news both good and sad.
Special Operations Unit Cpl. Chris Davis, shot once, “was released about an hour ago” from the hospital and received a police escort home, Bones said. He is expected to make a quick and full recovery, he said.
The second officer, also a longtime member of the SWAT-type unit, suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was severely injured and faces a recovery period of “months, not days or weeks,” Bones said. The officer was in surgery Saturday and is still reported
The name of that officer, a 17-year veteran of the Boise Police Department, will not be released until after his BPD colleagues have a chance to talk with him, the chief said.
“There’s not a tougher man that I know,” Bones said, adding that he has “all the confidence in the world” the officer will recover.
That officer was not among those who shot at the suspect, Bones said, but 16-year veteran Davis was. The others, whose names were released later Saturday afternoon, were Detective Brian Holland, 13 years with Boise police; Cpl. Norman Carter, 20 years with BPD; and Sgt. Loren Hilliard, 13 years with BPD. All are members of the Special Operations Unit, police said.
The Ada County Coroner’s Office has not yet issued a confirmation, but police say they believe the shooter of the officers, now dead, was Marco Romero, a recent parolee suspected in a double shooting and a carjacking in Meridian earlier this week.
Jardo, the Boise police dog wounded in the altercation, was shot through the chest and lost a lung, Bones said. Boise police tweeted photos of Jardo post-surgery and taking his first walk since the operation. He is expected to be released from the veterinary hospital this weekend, but it is unknown whether the dog will be able to return to police duty, the chief said.
Bones did not discuss the details of the investigation into the shooting, which is being handled by the Critical Incident Task Force with Garden City Police as lead agency. Garden City Police Chief Rick Allen could not be be reached Friday or Saturday to discuss the investigation.
The city’s ombudsman, the director of the Office of Police Oversight, did not respond to a request for comment Saturday. But earlier this year, Natalie Camacho-Mendoza said her office’s investigation of officer-involved shootings “is standard procedure for all such incidents.”
Outpouring of community support
Boise police have been showered by community support since the shooting, from cards and letters to brownies delivered to the police station, Bones said.
“I can’t walk down the street (without being approached by well-wishers),” he said. “And it’s not because I’m chief, it’s because of the uniform.”
