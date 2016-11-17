Boise police dog Jardo dies days after shooting

Jardo, the Boise police K-9 shot last week as he and other officers worked to apprehend a violent suspect, has died.
The dog died late Wednesday of a heart attack caused by internal bleeding from his injuries, Dr. Jeff Brourman, a veterinarian at WestVet who helped treat Jardo, said at a Thursday afternoon press conference.
Jardo, who joined BPD in 2013, was taken to the Garden City trauma veterinary hospital after the shooting. Despite losing a lung, he was out of the hospital within days. On Thursday, he attended a vigil in Meridian honoring Cpl. Kevin Holtry and Cpl. Chris Davis, who were wounded in the shootout.
The crowd at the vigil chanted “Jardo, Jardo” when handler Shane Williams brought the Belgian Malinois out, his bearing still regal despite his side shaved from surgery.
Jardo will get a memorial service in line with what any other officer would recieve, said Police Chief Bill Bones. The details of that service will be released at a later date, according to the police department.
“The support and prayer that we have seen from this community has carried us through and continues to carry us through,” Bones said Thursday.
BPD suggested three ways to donate in memory of Jardo:
▪ To the Boise Police Canine Foundation through the Idaho Community Foundation.
▪ To WestVet’s Audrey Pet Foundation.
▪ To Animal Medical Center Boise.
Idaho residents mourned the news on social media.
We will be wearing our mourning bands until the funeral of K-9 Officer Jardo who was killed in the line of duty last week. Condolences BPD pic.twitter.com/MpRYAT05AA— Mountain Home Police (@mtnhomepolice) November 17, 2016
Jardo survived long enough for us to give him the respect he deserved. K-9 hero! https://t.co/HhdhQbNQ6F— MarineNIdaho (@MarineNIdaho) November 17, 2016
Rest In Peace Jardo, you are a very good boy. https://t.co/1B6Vs3s2OG— Helping Idaho Dogs (@HelpingIDDogs) November 17, 2016
