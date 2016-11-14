Vigil scheduled for Boise police officer injured in Friday’s shooting

The gathering will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Idaho Peace Officers Memorial, at the Idaho State Police headquarters, 700 S. Stratford Drive in Meridian.
The officer, who has not been publicly identified, was shot multiple times while searching for a violent suspect on Friday.
He remains in the hospital and while the Boise Police Department said late Sunday he is showing “slight improvements” daily in his condition, he “faces a long and hard path forward.” Police Chief Bill Bones said the officer, a 17-year veteran, faces months of recovery.
By Monday morning, a GoFundMe account set up by the local Fraternal Order of Police had collected $32,049 to assist the officer.
Donations to the Fraternal Order of Police, Treasure Valley Lodge #11 Benevolent Fund, can be made at branches of Mountain West Bank. They can also be mailed to the group at P.O. Box 642, Meridian, ID 83680.
A second officer, Cpl. Chris Davis of the department’s Special Operations Unit, also suffered injuries after being shot once during the incident near Emerald and Orchard streets at 3:25 p.m.
Davis was released Saturday from Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Bones said Davis is expected to make a quick and full recovery.
A police dog, Jardo, was also injured in the attack. He was shot through the chest and lost a lung, Bones said. He was treated and released Saturday from WestVet Veterinary Clinic.
On Sunday, a post on a Facebook page dedicated to the Boise Police K9 unit said “his ears are perked and he’s resting comfortably on the couch.” The post went on to say Jardo was in good spirits and was eating well.
The suspect in the shootout died at the scene. He has been tentatively identified as Marco Luis Romero, 33.
Davis and three other members of the Special Operations Unit fired their weapons during the shootout. They were identified by the Boise Police Department as Detective Brian Holland, Cpl. Norman Carter and Sgt. Loren Hilliard.
The multi-agency Critical Incident Task Force is in charge of the investigation into the shooting. The Garden City Police Department is overseeing the investigation.
Police received a citizen tip at 12:45 p.m. saying a person believed to be Romero was spotted in a car that had been reported carjacked. A second report came in minutes later.
Officers searched for the vehicle in the neighborhood north of Orchard Street and Overland Road. They were aided by bystanders who pointed them in the right direction, the department said.
Officers later found the suspect walking down the street. He took off running through the neighborhood. Officers secured the area of Irving Street near Roosevelt and Wilson, and the Special Operations Unit came to search the area.
Shots rang out after police encountered the suspect, who had been hiding. Neighbors reported hearing at least 10 shots.
Romero was released from prison and placed on supervised parole Oct. 3 after serving time for convictions in 2010 and 2012 Ada County cases for possession of a controlled substance and a 2012 case for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in an injury, also in Ada County.
Police had been searching for Romero since Tuesday, after Meridian police said they believed he shot a man and woman around 10:45 p.m. that evening in the 300 block of East Gruber Avenue.
The two victims, who are both 29, were known to Romero. The woman was shot once in the chest and may be paralyzed. The man was shot twice and is expected to be OK.
The pair, Romero and several others were hanging out at an apartment when police said Romero opened fire. Witnesses told officers there had not been any conflict before the shooting.
John Sowell: 208-377-6423, @IDS_Sowell
Comments