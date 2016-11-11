Crime

November 11, 2016 1:23 PM

Report: Stolen vehicle found on Boise Bench, police responding

By Erin Fenner

Boise police are responding to a report of a “recovered stolen vehicle” Friday, according to Ada County dispatch.

The report came in around 12:52 p.m. at Clark and Roosevelt streets. Police have gathered vehicles around Irving and Manville streets, some blocks north.

Police radio traffic also suggests a foot chase was taking place in the area.

BPD has not yet responded to a request for comment.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates.

