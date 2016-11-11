Report: Stolen vehicle found on Boise Bench, police responding

Boise police are responding to a report of a “recovered stolen vehicle” Friday, according to Ada County dispatch.
The report came in around 12:52 p.m. at Clark and Roosevelt streets. Police have gathered vehicles around Irving and Manville streets, some blocks north.
Police radio traffic also suggests a foot chase was taking place in the area.
BPD has not yet responded to a request for comment.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates.
