Truck drives into store in third recent Nampa car-building crash

The crash at Big Smoke happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and was captured on store surveillance video.
Nampa police posted the video on Facebook late Tuesday, saying the latest vehicle-building crash — attributed to failed brakes — is part of a disturbing trend.
No one was hurt in the crash at 4213 Garrity Blvd., police said, but the driver was cited.
“Nampa drivers, this is the third incident of vehicles driving into buildings in the past 45 days just in Nampa. We know of several others in other cities,” Nampa police said in the post.
At least one of the other Nampa crashes involved an 83-year-old woman driving a 2005 Dodge sedan into a Saint Alphonsus Medical Center building while trying to park. That crash happened in February.
In Boise, two separate drivers crashed their SUVs into two different Jacksons convenience stores within a week in March. In both cases, the vehicles came to rest completely within the stores.
The newest Nampa video shows a pickup truck crashing through the smoke shop’s glass doors, knocking over displays and ending up at the front counter. NPD’s tweet of the incident features #notadrivethru.
No information about the previous car-building crashes or damages to Big Smoke was readily available Wednesday morning.
