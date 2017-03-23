Local

March 23, 2017 6:28 PM

Woman suspected of reckless driving, crashing into gas station

By Ruth Brown

rbrown@idahostatesman.com

Heidi Munro, 51, has been identified as the driver of an SUV that crashed into a gas station on Wednesday.

Munro, of Boise, drove into the Jacksons gas station at the intersection of Law and Boise avenues. She is charged with reckless driving, according to Boise Police.

In the 5 p.m. collision, the vehicle came to rest entirely inside the store.

A similar crash occurred Friday when 73-year-old Ronald Shrimplin, also drove an SUV into a Jacksons store at Curtis and Overland roads. Shrimplin was cited for having an expired driver’s license, a canceled vehicle registration, having no insurance and inattentive driving.

Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Boise River flooding as of Thursday, March 23, 2017

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos