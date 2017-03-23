Woman suspected of reckless driving, crashing into gas station

Heidi Munro, 51, has been identified as the driver of an SUV that crashed into a gas station on Wednesday.
Munro, of Boise, drove into the Jacksons gas station at the intersection of Law and Boise avenues. She is charged with reckless driving, according to Boise Police.
In the 5 p.m. collision, the vehicle came to rest entirely inside the store.
An SUV crashed into a Jacksons near Boise and Law. Yes, the car is INSIDE the store. pic.twitter.com/IG8e8dxaqq— Devan Kaney (@DevanKBOI) March 23, 2017
A similar crash occurred Friday when 73-year-old Ronald Shrimplin, also drove an SUV into a Jacksons store at Curtis and Overland roads. Shrimplin was cited for having an expired driver’s license, a canceled vehicle registration, having no insurance and inattentive driving.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
Comments