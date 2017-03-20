Man accused of driving SUV into gas station identified

Boise Police reported that 73-year-old Ronald Shrimplin is the man accused of driving an SUV into a Jacksons gas station Friday at Curtis and Overland roads.
The crash occurred around 4 p.m. and the Chevrolet Blazer was driven entirely into the convenience store. No injuries were reported.
Shrimplin was cited for having an expired driver’s license, a canceled vehicle registration, having no insurance and inattentive driving, according to Boise Police.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
Comments