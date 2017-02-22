Woman drives vehicle into Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa

Nampa Police reported Wednesday that an 83-year-old woman drove her vehicle into the front of the Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa.
The crash occurred around 2:48 p.m. at the building, at 4402 E. Flamingo Ave., when the Nampa woman drove a 2005 Dodge passenger vehicle into the front of the building. The driver’s name has not been released.
Officers reported she was trying to park in a parking space in front of the building and pushed the gas pedal instead of the brake.
The driver was taken to the hospital and released with the minor injuries, according to Nampa Police.
Nampa Fire checked the building for safety and allowed re-entry into the medical center.
The crash is under investigation and it hasn’t been determined if the driver will be cited in the crash.
