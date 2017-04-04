Flooding closes another section of Greenbelt, this one near Veterans Memorial Park

Flooding and other problems caused by high Boise River flows have closed several sections of the Greenbelt over the last month, mostly recently near Veterans Memorial Park, according to a Boise Parks and Recreation press release on Tuesday afternoon.
The newest closure starts on the north side of the Greenbelt right before the tunnel under Veterans Memorial Parkway. The closure extends to Lander street. Parks and Rec officials say there is no detour currently available.
The Veterans Memorial Park closure joins eight other closures along the Greenbelt in Boise. They are as follows:
- Mile marker NW 3.7 to about NW 4.0 just west of Willow Lane Athletic Complex
- Under the West Parkcenter Bridge at Logger Creek
- The entire Bethine Church River Trail
- Section of Greenbelt and a gravel nature path near Marianne Williams Park between East ParkCenter Boulevard and South Eckert Road.
- Section of Greenbelt near Marianne Williams Park at the bridge over Walling Creek, which is south of E. Warm Springs Avenue.
- The boardwalk under the Capitol Boulevard Bridge on the south side of the Greenbelt
- Section of Greenbelt from Main Street Tunnel to Trestle Bridge on north side of the Greenbelt
- 9th street tunnel on south side of the Greenbelt
In addition, a section of the Greenbelt behind Cottonwood Grille is closed to remove trees damaged by the wet weather. On Monday, crews removed a bridge connecting the Greenbelt to Plantation Island in Garden City after high river flows damaged that structure as well.
Boise Fire Department has posted a “dangerous river conditions” warning for the length of the river running through the city. Officials ask that people stay way from the river and avoid using the Greenbelt until conditions become more predictable.
