Flooding leads to multiple emergency declarations

The city of Boise, Ada County and the state have all declared a state of emergency due to the excessively high water flows on the Boise River.
Boise Mayor Dave Bieter on Friday declared a local emergency in the city due to nearly unprecedented flows on the Boise River and the unpredictable impacts those flood waters could have on the city over an extended period of time.
Current Boise River flows exceed 8,100 cubic feet per second making conditions extremely dangerous to people and pets.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water at a high rate in an effort to minimize flooding in the spring as snow pack melts.
Bieter asked that people stay away from the Boise River and Greenbelt altogether.
On Thursday, the Boise Fire Department posted a “dangerous river conditions” warning along the length of the river in the city.
“It is unprecedented to have river flows so high for so long, which makes our situation very unpredictable,” Bieter said in a news release. “We are already beginning to see significant bank erosion in many areas and we are concerned that unforeseen hazards may begin popping up. So please, stay away from the river and the Greenbelt altogether.”
Signs are posted all along the river corridor reminding Greenbelt users of the dangerous conditions and multiple Greenbelt closures. City public safety officials also reminded residents and others that they could be held responsible by the city for costs incurred during a rescue on the river.
“River rescues are very difficult and dangerous under current circumstances,” said Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan said in the news release. “While no one ever intends to get in trouble on the river, people should remember that first responders put their own lives at risk during a rescue. And under these conditions those dangers are very high.”
The local emergency declaration is set to expire in seven days, but the measure will be taken up by the Boise City Council on Tuesday during its regular meeting to be ratified and extended indefinitely.
Gov. Butch Otter also added Ada County to the list of counties in a state of emergency, along with Idaho, Lewis and Valley counties.
Eight other counties are also listed in the declaration, including Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis and Shoshone counties.
