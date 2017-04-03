New Greenbelt section closed for tree removal

Another section on the north side of the Greenbelt, near Cottonwood Grille, had to be closed Monday to allow Parks and Recreation to remove several trees that are at risk of falling across the path.
Boise community forestry staff will begin work Tuesday morning to remove the trees that have become unstable due to soil erosion and wet conditions.
The Greenbelt closure will start at the 9th Street tunnel on the north side of the Boise River and extend to the Pioneer footbridge in Ann Morrison Park.
Cyclists and pedestrians will be re-routed over the 9th Street bridge to the south side of the Greenbelt.
Once the trees have been removed, the section of Greenbelt will be reopened.
On Friday, Mayor Dave Bieter declared a state of local emergency in the city of Boise due to “nearly unprecedented flows on the Boise River and the unpredictable impacts those flood waters could have on the city over an extended period of time,” according to a news release from the city.
Additionally, Bieter made a plea to Boise residents and visitors to simply stay away from the Boise River and Greenbelt altogether.
Current Boise River flows exceed 8,000 cubic feet per second making conditions extremely dangerous due to excessive snow pack melting into the river.
Eight other sections of the Greenbelt also closed due to flooding until further notice.
The Boise Fire Department has posted a “dangerous river conditions” warning along the length of the river in the city.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
