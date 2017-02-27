Two more sections of Greenbelt closed due to flooding

Two more sections of the Greenbelt were closed Monday due to flooding and water flow on the Boise River reaching 5,890 cubic feet per second.
The section of the Greenbelt and a gravel nature path near Marianne Williams Park, between East Parkcenter Boulevard and South Eckert Road, is closed because there is standing water on the path and Greenbelt.
Additionally, the path from Glenwood Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway is closed.
That path, near the bridges between Plantation Island and Expo Idaho, has been closed due to safety concerns through Tuesday. This small portion of the Greenbelt on Plantation Island is owned by the Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands.
