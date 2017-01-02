Boise officer headed to Colo. rehab after shooting, amputation

Boise police officer Cpl. Kevin Holtry will transfer from Saint Alphonsus in Boise to a specialty spinal cord injury rehabilitation hospital after being injured in a November shooting that wounded another officer and killed a police K-9, according to a video Holtry released Monday.
In the video, shown for the first time Monday afternoon at City Hall West, Holtry explained that he was paralyzed below the waist after being shot multiple times. He said his left leg was amputated below the knee and described his spinal cord as “maybe bruised.” He’ll be taken to Craig Hospital near Denver, a facility that specializes in rehabilitation, spinal cord injuries and traumatic brain injuries.
Police will escort Holtry to the Boise Airport on Thursday, Jan. 5, and members of the public are encouraged to turn out and show their support along the escort route, said Boise Police Department Deputy Chief Eugene Smith at a press conference Monday.
Smith declined to comment on whether Holtry might eventually rejoin BPD. He said most Boise officers haven’t seen or heard from Holtry since he was injured.
According to Smith, Holtry is “pumped” about the opportunity to recover at Craig Hospital, which is among the best in the world for its specialty.
“He wants to go and get started on a full recovery, whatever that is in the end,” Smith said.
The Monday press conference was the first major update on Holtry’s condition since the Nov. 11 officer-involved shooting in which the suspect, Marco Romero, was killed. Also injured was Cpl. Chris Davis, who is back on duty in full capacity. Police K-9 Jardo died several days after the incident.
Smith also declined to comment on when an investigation into the shooting may be complete.
